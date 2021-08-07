Reparatur am MSFS geht weiter – Hotfix 1.18.15.0 ist da

Das Team von Asobo Studio arbeitet auch in der Urlaubszeit weiter an der Fehlerbehebung des Sim Update 5. Jetzt wurde, wie versprochen, der Hotfix mit der Versionsnummer 1.18.5.0 auf den Weg gebracht.
Die Liste der gelösten Probleme sieht wie folgt aus:
- Fixed ground level of detail (low resolution) when flying at airliner altitudes
- Fixed “washed out / oil painted” clouds and the overall luminosity under cloud coverage
- Fixed missing volumetric lights
- Fixed abnormal temperature spikes over airports when the Metar data was not updating often enough
- Aligned pressure altitude simvar and pitot static altitude calculations to prevent wrong altitude information for external Live ATC services
- GPU stats are now displayed in the debug window when the dev mode is activated on PC
- Disabled aggressive compilation optimization for WASM (signed-zeroes, NoInf and NoNaN but keep fast-math)
Ein Fehler bleibt bestehen, wird aber gelöst:
- In-sim ATC service radar can still report incorrect altitude (fix expected in world Update 6)
Wie immer Community-Ordner vor dem Fix umbenannt, Hotfix geladen, danach PC komplett runtergefahren und alles neu gestartet. Bislang kein CTD. Muss aber noch weiter testen, auch mit “meinem” Community Ordner mit den addons.