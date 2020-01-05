Released : ULTRA VFR AUSTRIA von Realworldscenery für FSX und P3D

Realworldscenery hat einen neuen Ableger veröffentlicht : ULTRA VFR AUSTRIA .

Wie der Name schon sagt, wird ganz Österreich als Fototapete abgebildet. Die Entwickler haben ebenfalls Häuser, Bäume und Straßen angepasst und sogar mit Schneetexturen versehen.

Diese Features werden versprochen :

NOW…Smaller file size without resolution loss!

Featuring Snow in the winter!

All lakes and water using 3D water effects!

All houses sitting on the actual realworld “footprint” where they are

Millions of trees covering the scenery, placed in their proper places

Custom made night lighting with a variety of styles and colors

LOWW, LOWS -airports corrected for photo-real (separate FSX and P3D versions)

Color-corrected for smooth transition while flying!

This is VOL 3 the final volume, 3 of 3, of AUSTRIA, Photo-real scenery, with millions of 3D trees, houses and buildings covering the scenery, including snow in the winter and lights on the roads at night.

Gekauft werden kann die Szenerie wie üblich bei Simmarket zum Preis von 21,42€.