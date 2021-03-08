Qualitywings Dreamliner Update

Fixes/improvements:

• WXR: Weather Radar can’t find proper paths when ASP3D and ASN are installed

• WXR: Weather Data Request METAR/TAF not working with ActiveSky

• WXR: config entries for snapshot dir gets corrupted after saving config from DU

• EFB: CTD when selecting Navigraph as Chart source (FSX-SE only)

• EFB: Incorrect Navigraph Chart Label for few selected airports

• EFB: Navigraph charts do not dim

• EFB: Dispatch page weights do not add up properly

• CDU: CTD when selecting LTAI as destination on RTE page

• CDU: Autostepclimb inop

• CDU: HOLD still shows after being deleted on the legs page

• CDU: POS FUEL value occasionally incorrect when weight units are set to KGS

• HUD: 3 degree G/S line should stay parallel with the horizon

• HUD: 3 degree G/S line shows when TOD is reached and Vref set

• FS2CREW: Enabling of FS2Crew only works on LEFT side of DU, not on right side

• ND: TCAS does not show all traffic (P3D only)

• ND: Airport Map and Terrain do not dim

• ND: Range Arcs should show when TFC is selected ON using the TFC Button

• ND: RNP on wide ND does not match setting on CDU POS REF 2 page

• ND: DME errors

• CHKL: Checklists do not reset when new flightplan gets entered

• CHKL: Shutdown checklist typo FUEL “CONTRL” changed to FUEL “CONTROL”

• VC: Excessive display reflections (P3Dv5 only)

• Exterior: Engine fan shows too transparent (P3Dv5 only)

• Exterior: Dome light illuminates outside of fuselage (P3Dv5 only)

• Misc: Loading a default panelstate overrides WeightUnit setting

• Misc: Holding improvements

• Jump Ahead: Sim reduces to 1x when Jump Ahead is initiated