Prepar3D v4: Hotfix released

By

Auch wenn gestern der Release des neuen Prepar3D im Fokus stand, hat Lockheed Martin gleichzeitig ein neus Hotfix den Prepar3D Version 4 released, das berichten die Kollegen von FSElite.

Hier gibt es einen Changelog mit allen Änderungen. Dabei handelt es sich vor allem um Kosmetik an kleiner Simulatorelementen.

Client Fixes and Improvements

  • Added support for the Varjo XR-1 Mixed Reality (MR) headset.
  • Fixed bug preventing gaze select cursor from appearing in some cases.
  • Ownship can now follow waypoints when using the ActivateWaypointsAction.
  • The ActivateWaypointsAction now correctly sets waypoint requested distance values.
  • Fixed bug preventing waypoint list data from being queried by the PDK when running SimDirector.
  • Fixed bug preventing Camera System PDK calls from accessing the latest interface version.
  • Improved DIS wildcard handling and fixed issue preventing entity types from corresponding correctly in some cases.
  • Fixed bug preventing preview windows from rendering in SimDirector in some cases.
  • Fixed issue where shared cockpit would lag with more than four players in a vehicle.
  • Fixed QueryService call for the IDISManagerv450 interface.
  • Fixed issue causing irregular movements on nested attached objects.
  • Fixed multichannel startup crash seen in some cases.
  • Fixed issue where sound would still be muted in some cases when leaving multiplayer UI screens.
  • Fixed wave animation issues when changing wind directions over the 0/360 degree boundary.
  • Slew is now enabled by default in multichannel.
  • Added a command line argument to launch Prepar3D directly into playing back a flight recording.
  • Fixed cases where certain objects would have irregular movements in recording playbacks.
  • Fixed issue preventing metallic occlusion properties from loading correctly.
  • Fixed crash seen when loading airports with no taxiway paths.
  • Fixed issue where scenario actions would not fire when starting directly into multiplayer.
  • Improved handling of near clip in VR.
  • Fixed issue where autopilot state would not load correctly in some cases.
  • Fixed issue causing incorrect pitch to be set when loading an uncompressed 32 bit DDS texture.
  • Added controls to emulate the mouse scroll wheel when using Gaze Selection in VR.
  
  • Multichannel clients can now use direct IP autostart.
  • Fixed issue where scenario objects would not handle events correctly in multichannel.
  • Fixed crash when resetting structured scenarios in multichannel.

Content Fixes and Improvements

  • Updated several DISEntityTypes.xml entries to ensure each default object is unique.
  • Removed invalid FuelTruck object from DISEntityTypes.xml.
  • Fixed flap configuration for the F-35A.
  • Fixed issue with F-16 effects being added twice by removing effect file extensions in F-16 config entries.
  • Fixed minor issues in the Basics of Flight scenario.

SDK Fixes and Improvements

  • Added functionality to the PDK for Structured Scenario support for Mission Objectives, Goals and Flight Segments.
  • Added additional multiplayer PDK service functions.
  • Fixed TrafficToolbox dump airport list to correctly parse airspace types.
  • Fixed issue preventing ImageTool from loading certain DDS textures.
  • Fixed event ID filter for mouse inputs to allow custom ISimObject instance-based properties.
  • Added [ClampingOnGround] variables to SimObjects to prevent stationary vehicles from sliding in some cases.

 

2
Ben

Das Wort “Hotfix” gehört einfach zu P3D:D
Sehr gut

15. April 2020 18:00
Peer Strickler

Danach funktionieren ChasePlane und Milviz/REX WX Advantage Radar allerdings nicht mehr. Hier ist scheinbar jeweils ein Update notwendig.

15. April 2020 20:08