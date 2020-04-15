Prepar3D v4: Hotfix released

Auch wenn gestern der Release des neuen Prepar3D im Fokus stand, hat Lockheed Martin gleichzeitig ein neus Hotfix den Prepar3D Version 4 released, das berichten die Kollegen von FSElite.
Hier gibt es einen Changelog mit allen Änderungen. Dabei handelt es sich vor allem um Kosmetik an kleiner Simulatorelementen.
Client Fixes and Improvements
- Added support for the Varjo XR-1 Mixed Reality (MR) headset.
- Fixed bug preventing gaze select cursor from appearing in some cases.
- Ownship can now follow waypoints when using the ActivateWaypointsAction.
- The ActivateWaypointsAction now correctly sets waypoint requested distance values.
- Fixed bug preventing waypoint list data from being queried by the PDK when running SimDirector.
- Fixed bug preventing Camera System PDK calls from accessing the latest interface version.
- Improved DIS wildcard handling and fixed issue preventing entity types from corresponding correctly in some cases.
- Fixed bug preventing preview windows from rendering in SimDirector in some cases.
- Fixed issue where shared cockpit would lag with more than four players in a vehicle.
- Fixed QueryService call for the IDISManagerv450 interface.
- Fixed issue causing irregular movements on nested attached objects.
- Fixed multichannel startup crash seen in some cases.
- Fixed issue where sound would still be muted in some cases when leaving multiplayer UI screens.
- Fixed wave animation issues when changing wind directions over the 0/360 degree boundary.
- Slew is now enabled by default in multichannel.
- Added a command line argument to launch Prepar3D directly into playing back a flight recording.
- Fixed cases where certain objects would have irregular movements in recording playbacks.
- Fixed issue preventing metallic occlusion properties from loading correctly.
- Fixed crash seen when loading airports with no taxiway paths.
- Fixed issue where scenario actions would not fire when starting directly into multiplayer.
- Improved handling of near clip in VR.
- Fixed issue where autopilot state would not load correctly in some cases.
- Fixed issue causing incorrect pitch to be set when loading an uncompressed 32 bit DDS texture.
- Added controls to emulate the mouse scroll wheel when using Gaze Selection in VR.
- Added support for the Varjo XR-1 Mixed Reality (MR) headset.
- Multichannel clients can now use direct IP autostart.
- Fixed issue where scenario objects would not handle events correctly in multichannel.
- Fixed crash when resetting structured scenarios in multichannel.
Content Fixes and Improvements
- Updated several DISEntityTypes.xml entries to ensure each default object is unique.
- Removed invalid FuelTruck object from DISEntityTypes.xml.
- Fixed flap configuration for the F-35A.
- Fixed issue with F-16 effects being added twice by removing effect file extensions in F-16 config entries.
- Fixed minor issues in the Basics of Flight scenario.
SDK Fixes and Improvements
- Added functionality to the PDK for Structured Scenario support for Mission Objectives, Goals and Flight Segments.
- Added additional multiplayer PDK service functions.
- Fixed TrafficToolbox dump airport list to correctly parse airspace types.
- Fixed issue preventing ImageTool from loading certain DDS textures.
- Fixed event ID filter for mouse inputs to allow custom ISimObject instance-based properties.
- Added [ClampingOnGround] variables to SimObjects to prevent stationary vehicles from sliding in some cases.
Das Wort “Hotfix” gehört einfach zu P3D:D
Sehr gut
Danach funktionieren ChasePlane und Milviz/REX WX Advantage Radar allerdings nicht mehr. Hier ist scheinbar jeweils ein Update notwendig.