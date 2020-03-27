Prealsoft veröffentlicht HD Cities Wien

Servus – wem bislang die Flusi eigene Wiener- Stadtumsetzung nicht gereicht hat, kann nun upgraden. Denn Prealsoft hat für 18,92€ HD Cities Vienna veröffentlicht, welches für FSX und P3D kompatibel ist und im simMarket erstanden werden kann. Neben hoch aufgelösten Bodentexturen inkl. Jahreszeitenumsetzung, werden auch allerhand eigens erstellte 3D Gebäude mitgeliefert.

Features:

-Photoreal rendition of the city of Vienna in high definition 25cm/pixel

-Ground textures in HD day & night

-Seasonal Textures (Winter/Summer)

-Autogen (buildings/trees) covering all the city area

-3D customized buildings

-Misc objects

-3D streets lights on the main roads and streets of the city (For FTX Global users)

-Compatible with Vienna Airport LOWW Add-ons