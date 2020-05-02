Polish Airports Vol. 1 – die Fünfte!

DRZEWIECKI DESIGN hat die POLISH AIRPORTS VOL1 X (V5) für FSX/P3D aktualisiert. Es wurden 4 Airports aktualisiert und die Kompatibilität zu P3Dv5 hergestellt. Bestandskunden können v5 zum Upgradepreis erwerben.

EPGD:

– New terminal model, with detailed interiors + upgraded older buildings

– New jetway models, jetway connectors and SODE VGDS

– New car parkings and plenty of details around terminals

– Numerous buildings added incl. Geis, BCE, hotel, BP, SKAT, railway adm., Orlen

– New buildings on 29 approach

– New ortho

– Car traffic fixes, autogen fixes, SODE vegetation fixes

– New train line with 3 stations, animated trains, bridges and custom mesh + the fuel unloading railyard

– New static aicraft

– New handling vehicles

– Apron update

EPKT:

– Terminal B reconstructed

– VIP entrance

– A highway on the ortho, car traffic, custom mesh, bridges

– New hotel, car parkings and people models

– New handling vehicles

– Upgrades to the apron

– New apron next to the tower

– New static aircraft

EPRZ:

– Ortho updated

– Cargo building

– New hotel, Most Mazowieckiego, Galeria Rzeszów, new static aircraft, G2A Arena, Podkarpackie Centrum Nauki

– New jetway model and SODE VGDS

EPLB:

– Lublin City with autogen and numerous landmarks

– Custom mesh design

– Autogen fixes