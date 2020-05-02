Polish Airports Vol. 1 – die Fünfte!

DRZEWIECKI DESIGN hat die POLISH AIRPORTS VOL1 X (V5) für FSX/P3D aktualisiert. Es wurden 4 Airports aktualisiert und die Kompatibilität zu P3Dv5 hergestellt. Bestandskunden können v5 zum Upgradepreis erwerben.
EPGD:
– New terminal model, with detailed interiors + upgraded older buildings
– New jetway models, jetway connectors and SODE VGDS
– New car parkings and plenty of details around terminals
– Numerous buildings added incl. Geis, BCE, hotel, BP, SKAT, railway adm., Orlen
– New buildings on 29 approach
– New ortho
– Car traffic fixes, autogen fixes, SODE vegetation fixes
– New train line with 3 stations, animated trains, bridges and custom mesh + the fuel unloading railyard
– New static aicraft
– New handling vehicles
– Apron update
EPKT:
– Terminal B reconstructed
– VIP entrance
– A highway on the ortho, car traffic, custom mesh, bridges
– New hotel, car parkings and people models
– New handling vehicles
– Upgrades to the apron
– New apron next to the tower
– New static aircraft
EPRZ:
– Ortho updated
– Cargo building
– New hotel, Most Mazowieckiego, Galeria Rzeszów, new static aircraft, G2A Arena, Podkarpackie Centrum Nauki
– New jetway model and SODE VGDS
EPLB:
– Lublin City with autogen and numerous landmarks
– Custom mesh design
– Autogen fixes
Chapeau – Die FünfteT