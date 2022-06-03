PMDGs 737-700 erhält Update

Passend – zumindest in Deutschland – zum langen Pfingstwochenende ist das erste Update seit Release der 737-700 von PMDG gelandet. Die neue Version, so Chef-Entwickler Robert Randazzo im hauseigenen Forum, sei sehr umfangreich (3,7 GB), weshalb der Download manchmal länger dauern könnte.

Das Update fokussiert sich vor allem auf optische Verbesserungen im Innern wie Außen, soll jedoch auch neue Features wie separate Displays (Klicken zum Vergrößern und danach fixieren) mitbringen. Zudem wurde an der Trimmung gearbeitet, die deutlich zurückhaltender agieren soll, als bisher.

Auch das Soundpaket wurde überarbeitet, allerdings könne es laut Randazzo bei einigen Usern damit noch Probleme geben, da aus nicht geklärten Gründen der Cache nach dem ersten Start der geupdateten Version im Sim nicht gelöscht werde. Um das volle Erlebnis zu erhalten empfiehlt PMDG, nach dem ersten Laden des Flugzeugs wieder ins World-Map-Menü zurückzugehen. Beim nächsten Laden soll dann alles funktionieren.

Wer sich für die “Baby-Boeing” B737-600 interessiert, sollte in Kürze im PMDG-Forum wieder vorbeischauen: Die ersten Screenshots dieser Variante, die als nächstes erhältlich sein soll, soll noch in der (deutschen) Nacht erscheinen. Interessant außerdem für Freunde der Langstrecke: Die B777 geht in Kürze in die Beta-Testphase. Wenn alle vier 737-Varianten erschienen sein werden, wird dieses Projekt dann als nächstes final angegangen.

Hier noch der komplette Changelog für das 737-700 Update:

PMDG 737 for MSFS – 3.00.0020

03JUN22

0011282: [General – Documentation] Documentation – Remove mention of Keyboard command option in FMC until function restored. (hvanrensburg)

0011289: [External Model – Liveries] Decal Mapping Error on engine cowlings (jbrown)

0011336: [General – Documentation] Various Corrections in the Tutorial Flight Document (hvanrensburg)

0011360: [External Model – Geometry] Touchdown Landing Gear Effect reversed laterally. (jbrown)

0011327: [Systems – Electrical] External Airstairs should be allowed to receive power from ship batteries. (hvanrensburg)

0011280: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Various geometry and texture gaps reported by one very eagle-eyed customer. (vscimone)

0011341: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] OFF text on GEN Panel incorrect (vscimone)

0011354: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Overhead Panel separation lines missing (vscimone)

0011368: [External Model – Geometry] plug door pressure relief flaps appear doubled in some instances. (jbrown)

0011307: [Virtual Cockpit – View Presets] View Preset zooms need adjusting (jbrown)

0011249: [External Model – Geometry] N1 Disk transparent, when Rain/Snow WX (jbrown)

0011292: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Missing textures along base of windshield frame covers (vscimone)

0011276: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Triangle punch out in area over master caution creates a light gap in panel (vscimone)

0011251: [General – Ground Operations] Fuel truck connecting function and transparent fuel panel when fueling door is open. (hvanrensburg)

0011227: [AFDS – General] AP constantly micro trimming (emvaos)

0011232: [External Model – Geometry] PIP options incorrectly connected to selection of LED lights option. (jbrown)

0010547: [Sounds – External] External engine start bleed hiss sound loops incorrectly and causes other start sound layers to fail. (acholakian)

0011350: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] VC Yoke clipping and backfacing geometry needs attention (vscimone)

0011283: [General – Suggested/Missing Features] Displays should be able to function as pop-up 2D displays (vscimone)

0011225: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Trim wheel animation fails under certain circumstances (not related to rotation speed) (vscimone)

0011312: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Alternate gear extention cords can be pulled throught the closed Alternate Gear door (abashkatov)

0011194: [Main Panel – PFD] “Single CH” indication has green frame instead of yellow (abashkatov)

0011302: [Main Panel – Aural/Visual Warning Systems] A/P disconnect light not operational when disconnection A/P (abashkatov)

0011352: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] LED Landing Lights not turning ON with clickspot (vscimone)

0011325: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Flickering on various Instruments (vscimone)

0011340: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Missing Arrows Ovd and CB Light selector (vscimone)

0011339: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] ALT CUTOUT missing part of a letter (vscimone)

0011361: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Pedestal ADF panel no backlighting. (hvanrensburg)

0011338: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] CVR Light Plate missing text (vscimone)

0011358: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Screw alignment rudder floor panels (vscimone)

0011367: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Wrong animation on Captain FMC Key (vscimone)

0011369: [FMS – Route/Legs Pages] RTE page should show in the scratchpad the airport entered in REF page (emvaos)

0011326: [General – Unsure] Loading Approach State on BDSF load the planes with blank screens and yoke hard over (rsrandazzo)

0011366: [Systems – Electrical] Provisiom for APU auto shutdown if loading a panel state with APU online after loading C && D (emvaos)

0011273: [Docs – Other General Observations] Typo in readme included with the Release candidate (rsrandazzo)

0011279: [General – Documentation] Incorrect work folder paths in Intro (hvanrensburg)

0011286: [General – Ground Operations] Air Start Unit is able to be called when Stairs 1L is connected (hvanrensburg)

0011304: [General – Documentation] Introduction document Amendment – TO/GA (hvanrensburg)

0011308: [General – Documentation] Introduction Document references to P3D license (hvanrensburg)

0011319: [General – Unsure] ILS DME readout not correct (emvaos)

0011353: [Docs – Need to Tell Customers This] Introduction refers to cabin light page in FMC. (hvanrensburg)

0011357: [FREEZES – All Types] Sim freeze when using EBBR CIV5C (emvaos)

0011315: [External Model – Geometry] Texture Mapping Issues MSFS 737-700 (jbrown)

0011356: [External Model – Geometry] APU exhaust textures needs touch up (jbrown)

0011363: [External Model – Geometry] Wing gap during flexing (jbrown)

0011364: [External Model – Geometry] FWD Cargo hold gap (jbrown)

0011343: [Systems – Flight Controls] Reduced AoA for stick shaker onset (emvaos)

0011248: [FMS/AFDS – LNAV] Provision for successive DTO’s and adding airways to start of STAR after STAR is defined(!!) (emvaos)

0011196: [Main Panel – Aural/Visual Warning Systems] Below G/S warning should be inhibited below 200ft RA (abashkatov)

0011051: [General – Unsure] Pane state save – When master lights switch is saved in DIM, lights still load BRT (abashkatov)

0011337: [General – Documentation] Erroneous reference to 2D popup in tutorial (hvanrensburg)

0011313: [External Model – Geometry] Need thumbnail for MSFS “content manager” screen (cbpowell)

0011301: [External Model – Geometry] BBJ SSW – Missing tailpipe component R ENG (jbrown)

0011291: [External Model – Geometry] Texture gaps engines (jbrown)

0011266: [External Model – Liveries] negative pressure relief valve cut (jbrown)

0011267: [External Model – Liveries] Strange texture on the left MLG door. (jbrown)

0011076: [External Model – Liveries] Engine Texture Mapping Anomaly (jbrown)

0011274: [AFDS – Roll Modes] Disable mouse wheel scrolling for HDG SEL Bank Angle limiter (hvanrensburg)

0011277: [General – Documentation] Sound settings – Default volume levels and Active Spatial Sound should be set to NO in the documentation (hvanrensburg)

0011270: [FMS – Setup/Options Pages] DISPLAY Options page 9/9 FUEL/CTRLS empty (abashkatov)

0011263: [FMS – Setup/Options Pages] Change display order to options back to original (hvanrensburg)

0011252: [General – Ground Operations] Air Start Unit colliding with Airstairs (hvanrensburg)

0010749: [Sounds – Internal/Cockpit] Trim sound keeps getting triggered inflight (emvaos)

0010840: [General – Engines] FS Engine takes way too long to start at high altitude (emvaos)

0011216: [External Model – Liveries] Delta Livery Blue is too light (psterling)

0011228: [External Model – Liveries] Fuse3 Mapping Anomaly (jbrown)

0011180: [Sounds – External] Hydraulic Pump sound missing (acholakian)

0011328: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Clickspots on FMC do not align correctly after change to PMDG mouse logic (hvanrensburg)

0010678: [General – Engines] MSFS side – Engines take too long to stabilise to idle after engine start (emvaos)

69 issues