PMDG – Updates, Aussichten und Entäuschungen

Boeing 737 NGXu Update auf Version: v2.91.0041

Die größten Änderungen gibt es bei der Rechenfähigkeit des EFB. Dieses deckt nun die komplette NG Serie ab, von der 600er bis zur 900ER SSW. Auch wurden Änderungen am “Energy Model” vorgenommen, da das interne Flugmodell einigen Ungenauigkeiten inne hatte. Diese führte im Descent dazu, dass der Flieger, mit oder ohne Speedbrakes, zu wenig Energie abbaute.

PRODUCT: PMDG 737 NGXu Base Package

Lockheed Martin Prepar3D v4

Version: v2.91.0041

CHANGE LOG

PMDG 737 NGX Lifecycle Maintenance – RTM (Micro) 2.91.0041 (Released 2019-12-24) [ View Issues ]

– 0008355: [FMS/AFDS – VNAV] AT Mode logic during VNAV PTH DES revisited (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008308: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Cargo fire test button behavior (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008354: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] AC METER panel Spacing issue GEN1 GEN2 (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008151: [FMS – Functionality Problems (General)] ACARS Route P-codes not being transmitted so live route data is not visible in GFO. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008102: [External Model – Geometry] Tweak Flap positions. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008274: [Systems – Electrical] Side R window heat defogs Side L window (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008342: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Texture line at the bottom of both CDU. (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008295: [Systems – Fire Protection] Fire Bell cutout switch animation incorrect (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008252: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Start selector switches (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008294: [Systems – Fuel] Crossfeed valve response time (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008120: [Systems – Fire Protection] Fire Test delay (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008296: [Systems – Fire Protection] Fire Bell cutout switch needs two presses to react (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008006: [Systems – Electrical] Breif Power cut when Transering power from Jetway powr to APU (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008309: [ACARS – Datalink/Connectivity] ACARS menu does not open at all. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008350: [Systems – Fire Protection] Generator field trips if fire handle is touched. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008263: [Systems – Electrical] Battery power only operation reported issues. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008221: [Systems – Electrical] CPS Cyc/Volt/Amp indication when EXT PWR not in use or not connected needs adjustment. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008201: [Systems – Electrical] APU Gen 2 switch held in ON position causes a momentary power drop to right transfer bus. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008119: [Systems – Electrical] Lag in initial power-up of A/C Buses (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008348: [External Model – Geometry] Lower beacon housing not present when SATCOM is set to FWD and no PIP is installed (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008347: [External Model – Geometry] Paint kit issue. (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008345: [External Model – Liveries] 700 Texture Map Location (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008340: [Apps – LightsNSwitches] Light switches not turning off when using Keyboard commands (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008223: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] The 900ER models always load with new style fuel cutoff switches. (rsrandazzo) – resolved.

– 0008326: [FMS – Setup/Options Pages] 739ER always loads with new fuel cutoff switches (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008335: [External Model – Geometry] Trivial Pursuit (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008190: [General – HUGS/HUGS Controls] HUD Glidslope manual selection (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008312: [FMS – Performance Pages] VNAV DES page magenta speed target in 2L correction (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008328: [FMS – Functionality Problems (General)] CDU INIT REF on the ground tweaked (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008333: [AFDS – Pitch Modes] Minimum pitch limit for FD tweaked (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008276: [FMS/AFDS – VNAV] VNAV deceleration segments revisited (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008329: [FMS/AFDS – VNAV] DES PATH NOT ACHIEVABLE Message logic improvement (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008307: [External Model – Geometry] Left Wing tetxture gap (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008303: [External Model – Geometry] Wing light bump map and engine stator blades mapping tweak. (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008050: [FMS/AFDS – VNAV] Speed target in DES when decelerating slides progressively to next value instead of jumping (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008293: [FMS – Route/Legs Pages] END OF ROUTE and MOD active PIN ERROR resolved (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008226: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Cockpit dynamic lights do not go away after reloading plane (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008265: [Pedestal – Radios/Comms/Navs] VHF Transfer Switch behavior when set to 1 or 2 and ILS freq is entered (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008281: [AFDS – Pitch Modes] G/S Capture from above only when within 0.19 degrees of the beam (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008275: [FMS – Functionality Problems (General)] FMC PROG page 4/4 not displaying vertical deviation (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008272: [General – SDK] SDK is not returning the position the autobrake (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008262: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Map light switch not correctly modeled for ON/OFF function (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008266: [External Model – Geometry] L1 Exit location (jbrown) – resolved.

– 0008249: [General – Engines] EGT model tweaked (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008245: [Systems – Flight Controls] Yoke lockout after landing with GS mode active [AP OFF] (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008196: [Main Panel – Standby Gauges] Frame rate tuning for HGS does not work (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008253: [FMS – Performance Pages] Assumed Temp indication without Derate (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008160: [FMS – Setup/Options Pages] HDR Adjustment is not saved (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008128: [Sounds – Internal/Cockpit] FLT DECK DOOR switch delay (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008259: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] RMI card not slaved (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008251: [General – Engines] ISA Deviation effect on fuel flow model (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008243: [FMS – Route/Legs Pages] Airway bridging feature on imported flight plans removed (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008136: [General – Flight Model] Descent Performance Tweaks -800 and Speedbrake efficiency [ALL] (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008244: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Take Off Config and Cabin altitude wrong color (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008241: [Main Panel – Standby Gauges] Standby attitude indicator cage behavior is wrong. (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008227: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Drain Pipe missing from central Pillar (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008228: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Oily look on some of the thtottle Quadrant textures (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008231: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Missing animation at some of the TFR buttons (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008232: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] A/B switch Max position animation not correct (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008214: [FMS – Setup/Options Pages] Ground Objects named incorrectly in Simulation Options (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008234: [FMS – Setup/Options Pages] Some LSKs on pg. 2/2 of Ground Objects change multiple options simultaneously. (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008057: [Systems – Pneumatic] Bleed and Packs on TO and GA N1 limit dependency [only checks switches not system operation][part II](emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008225: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Labels and placards on aft side of seats are blurry (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008219: [EFB – Performance and Computational] EFB Airport database minimum runway lenght can’t be set lower than 5000ft (emvaos) – resolved.

– 0008222: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Gap in the glareshield – F/O EFIS selector (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008155: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Start switches animation needs tweaking to correctly show motion in/out as appropriate. (vscimone) – resolved.

– 0008071: [Virtual Cockpit – Functionality/Click-Spots] Incorrect assignment of transponder knobs (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008218: [Apps – LightsNSwitches] Flight Recorder OFF light not operating correctly (hvanrensburg) – resolved.

– 0008181: [Pedestal – Radios/Comms/Navs] Unneccesary clikc sound on some buttons (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008212: [Main Panel – PFD] Altitude and Airspeed change animation (abashkatov) – resolved.

– 0008359: [FMS/AFDS – VNAV] New Option: Selectable under-speed margin (5-15 knots) for VNAV PTH in DES (emvaos) – closed.

