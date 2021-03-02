PMDG legt noch einen Update für die B777 nach

Beim großen Update für die P3D Boeing 777 und der neuen B777-200ER Erweiterung von PMDG musste nochmal nachgebessert werden.

Robert Randazzo nennt es einen Cleanup und erklärt im PMDG Forum warum es zur neuen Version 1.11.1131 bereits einen weiteren Update gibt. Wer die neue Version installiert hat, bekommt jetzt über den Operations Center eine Benachrichtigung und kann den Update auf die Version 1.11.1143 starten.

Gleichzeitig wird darauf hingewiesen, dass es noch mehr kleine Probleme gibt, die behoben werden müssen. Dafür könnte am Wochenende ein weiteres Update folgen.

Fürs erste hat sich PMDG um diese Dinge gekümmert:

PMDG 777 Full Product Line – 1.11.1143 – 01MAR21

0009514: [External Model – Geometry] Cargo doors hinge mechanism rod inverted

0009539: [General – Ground Operations] Ground power and Jetway power cables not allign with the Plug at the service Port in 200ER

0009515: [General – 2D Panels] Excessive draw calls negatively impacting FPS when opening the 2D MCP pop up panel (also other 2D panels)

0009370: [General – 2D Panels] MCP 2D Popup FPS Drop

0009508: [General – Engines] Lag in ‘Show Throttle’ position index mark with 777 models

0009541: [Systems – Fuel] Tank mass limits not enforced properly when fuel density is adjusted instantly via the FMS FUEL adjustment menu

0009517: [EFB – General] EFB Documents option disabled and Documents error messages in EFB

0009531: [FREEZES – All Types] Sim Crashes when changing Sound outputs from FMC

0009534: [General – Suggested/Missing Features] 200ER Aircraft.cfg wrong Trent engine type mentioned

0009529: [EFB – Performance and Computational] EFB OPT : EXIT selection for landing dispatch/enroute

0009523: [Systems – Hydraulic] When applying Parking brake without active systems, pressure at the Brake Accum gauge is not reducing

0009525: [General – Flight Model] Low speed aileron lockout receiving IAS when TAS is required, causes lockout to fail

0009526: [External Model – Geometry] 300ER TailSkid see through texture and piston length

0009513: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Small VC gap at captains window, hook area

0009509: [External Model – Geometry] PW engine texture mapping issue, fan texture incorrect on GE and low resolution fan texture

0009510: [External Model – Geometry] Cabin window shades not illuminated by cabin lighting

0009504: [External Model – Geometry] 200ER Flaperon is clipping the wing

0009506: [General – Unsure] Request to add EFB view to the Cockpit View Menus

0009502: [External Model – Liveries] D-ALFC wrong aircraft name. Ni Hoa instead of Ni Hao

0000000: [Various] TOB always shows even if not selectable

0000000: [Various] Engine fan animation syncs to FPS at N1% > 55.72

0000000: [Various] Spurious version check indicator box appears for some users

0000000: [Various] RCMND ALT within 500nm of TOD adjustment