PMDG legt noch einen Update für die B777 nach

Beim großen Update für die P3D Boeing 777 und der neuen B777-200ER Erweiterung von PMDG musste nochmal nachgebessert werden.
Robert Randazzo nennt es einen Cleanup und erklärt im PMDG Forum warum es zur neuen Version 1.11.1131 bereits einen weiteren Update gibt. Wer die neue Version installiert hat, bekommt jetzt über den Operations Center eine Benachrichtigung und kann den Update auf die Version 1.11.1143 starten.
Gleichzeitig wird darauf hingewiesen, dass es noch mehr kleine Probleme gibt, die behoben werden müssen. Dafür könnte am Wochenende ein weiteres Update folgen.
Fürs erste hat sich PMDG um diese Dinge gekümmert:
PMDG 777 Full Product Line – 1.11.1143 – 01MAR21
================================================== =======
0009514: [External Model – Geometry] Cargo doors hinge mechanism rod inverted
0009539: [General – Ground Operations] Ground power and Jetway power cables not allign with the Plug at the service Port in 200ER
0009515: [General – 2D Panels] Excessive draw calls negatively impacting FPS when opening the 2D MCP pop up panel (also other 2D panels)
0009370: [General – 2D Panels] MCP 2D Popup FPS Drop
0009508: [General – Engines] Lag in ‘Show Throttle’ position index mark with 777 models
0009541: [Systems – Fuel] Tank mass limits not enforced properly when fuel density is adjusted instantly via the FMS FUEL adjustment menu
0009517: [EFB – General] EFB Documents option disabled and Documents error messages in EFB
0009531: [FREEZES – All Types] Sim Crashes when changing Sound outputs from FMC
0009534: [General – Suggested/Missing Features] 200ER Aircraft.cfg wrong Trent engine type mentioned
0009529: [EFB – Performance and Computational] EFB OPT : EXIT selection for landing dispatch/enroute
0009523: [Systems – Hydraulic] When applying Parking brake without active systems, pressure at the Brake Accum gauge is not reducing
0009525: [General – Flight Model] Low speed aileron lockout receiving IAS when TAS is required, causes lockout to fail
0009526: [External Model – Geometry] 300ER TailSkid see through texture and piston length
0009513: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Small VC gap at captains window, hook area
0009509: [External Model – Geometry] PW engine texture mapping issue, fan texture incorrect on GE and low resolution fan texture
0009510: [External Model – Geometry] Cabin window shades not illuminated by cabin lighting
0009504: [External Model – Geometry] 200ER Flaperon is clipping the wing
0009506: [General – Unsure] Request to add EFB view to the Cockpit View Menus
0009502: [External Model – Liveries] D-ALFC wrong aircraft name. Ni Hoa instead of Ni Hao
0000000: [Various] TOB always shows even if not selectable
0000000: [Various] Engine fan animation syncs to FPS at N1% > 55.72
0000000: [Various] Spurious version check indicator box appears for some users
0000000: [Various] RCMND ALT within 500nm of TOD adjustment