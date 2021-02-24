PMDG B777 Update und B777-200ER kurz vor Veröffentlichung

Die Boeing 777 ist ja gerade wieder in aller Munde, deshalb passt es ganz gut, dass Robert Randazzo jetzt im PMDG Forum den Release des B777 Updates für P3D konkretisiert hat.
Die Beta-Tester simulieren schon fleißig und es ist nur noch ein bißchen Feinschliff nötig, dann soll der B777-Update und die B777-200ER Expansion im Zeitraum 25. bis 27. Februar losgelassen werden.
Zu den Neuerungen gehört ein funktionierendes EFB und eine überarbeitete VNAV-Logik. Weiterhin ist die B777 jetzt voll kompatibel zu Prepar3D V5. Außerdem wird sich der Preis des Produkts erhöhen, deshalb heißt es jetzt schnell zugreifen falls man Interesse hat.
Hier nochmal die Highlights des Updates:
- The price of the existing PMDG 777-200LR/F Base Package for Prepar3D v3/v4/v5 is going to be adjusted upward to match the 747 product line, effective with this update.
- This update cycle will add Prepar3D v5 compatibility to the entire 777 product line.
- This update cycle does not apply to the FSX or Prepar3D v3 iterations of the 777.
- This update cycle applies only to the Prepar3D v4 and Prepar3D v5 iterations of the 777.
- We will publish pricing for the new PMDG 777-200ER at time of release.
- This update will not be distributed via the Operations Center, as it requires a full reinstall.
- When released, you will download the new 777 installer from your account in our eCommerce system.
- Customers of our partner, Aerosoft will need to obtain the update from them.
- We will provide the update to Aerosoft simultaneous to our release.