MSFS

PMDG 737 hat Startfreigabe zum Betatest erhalten

Nachdem das Asobo Team den Sim Update 8 des MSFS zum Beta testen freigegeben hat, ist nun auch die B737 von PMDG in diese Phase gestartet.

Während das Sim Update 8 für alle zugänglich ist, darf bei PMDG nur ein exklusives Testteam die neue B737 Probe fliegen. Robert Randazzo hat am Wochenende im PMDG-Forum erneut Aktuelles zur Entwicklung des Boeing-Fliegers gepostet.

Der Hauptaugenmerk wird im Moment laut Mister Randazzo auf folgende Themen gelegt:

  • Further adjustments to the 3D model of the Heads Up Guidance System, including improvements in the combiner glass technique and positioning.
  • Scale work, detail and adjustments over all of the 3D models, including VC and external models.
  • Implementation and testing of TCAS II v7.2 with both online/offline traffic.
  • Continued work on shadow models and texturing
  • Verification of hundreds of hardware/equipment/functionality options.
  • Updated models and textures for ground handling equipment.
  • Improved accuracy for automated pushback features, including user-driven pushback tractor.
  • Continued system logic checks, verification and adjustment to resolve previously and currently reported system logic service reports.
  • Implementation of client side installer and server-side installer assets.
  • Functionality verification for flight plan loading from outside tools (simBrief, etc) as well as saving/loading of FMS generated flight plans.

Das aus Kampfflugzeugen bekannte Heads-Up-Display (HUD) wird heutzutage auch schon vielfach in Verkehrsflugzeugen benutzt. Ein neuer Screenshot zeigt dieses Feature in der neuen PMDG 737:

Einen Veröffentlichungstermin gibt es weiterhin nicht, aber so wie es aussieht, kann es nicht mehr lange dauern..

