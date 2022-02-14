PMDG 737 hat Startfreigabe zum Betatest erhalten

Nachdem das Asobo Team den Sim Update 8 des MSFS zum Beta testen freigegeben hat, ist nun auch die B737 von PMDG in diese Phase gestartet.
Während das Sim Update 8 für alle zugänglich ist, darf bei PMDG nur ein exklusives Testteam die neue B737 Probe fliegen. Robert Randazzo hat am Wochenende im PMDG-Forum erneut Aktuelles zur Entwicklung des Boeing-Fliegers gepostet.
Der Hauptaugenmerk wird im Moment laut Mister Randazzo auf folgende Themen gelegt:
- Further adjustments to the 3D model of the Heads Up Guidance System, including improvements in the combiner glass technique and positioning.
- Scale work, detail and adjustments over all of the 3D models, including VC and external models.
- Implementation and testing of TCAS II v7.2 with both online/offline traffic.
- Continued work on shadow models and texturing
- Verification of hundreds of hardware/equipment/functionality options.
- Updated models and textures for ground handling equipment.
- Improved accuracy for automated pushback features, including user-driven pushback tractor.
- Continued system logic checks, verification and adjustment to resolve previously and currently reported system logic service reports.
- Implementation of client side installer and server-side installer assets.
- Functionality verification for flight plan loading from outside tools (simBrief, etc) as well as saving/loading of FMS generated flight plans.
Das aus Kampfflugzeugen bekannte Heads-Up-Display (HUD) wird heutzutage auch schon vielfach in Verkehrsflugzeugen benutzt. Ein neuer Screenshot zeigt dieses Feature in der neuen PMDG 737:
Einen Veröffentlichungstermin gibt es weiterhin nicht, aber so wie es aussieht, kann es nicht mehr lange dauern..