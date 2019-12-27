Aktuell
P3D

Pilot´s veröffentlicht Tioman Island

Sobald man sich entschlossen hat zu landen, gibt es kein Zurück mehr. Der Anflug auf den Tioman Airport WMBT (Malaysia), ist nur aus einer Richtung möglich und das Durchstarten ist aufgrund des umgebenden Geländes nicht möglich. Wer diesen Anflug nun nachfliegen möchte kann dies dank Pilot´s im P3D V4.5 tun. Der Airport ist aktuell für 24,04 Euro im simMarket zu bekommen.

MAIN FEATURES
      For Prepar3D V4.5x (AF2, X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)
     WMBT airport and heliport (on different island!)
      4K resolution textures
      Animated tamarc workers
      photoreal textures
      Accurate depiction of island structures and resorts
      3D grass/trees custom vegation
      Realistic shadow rendition
      Special night light shadows textures
      Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and autogen
      Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
      Animated animals roaming the island
      And more …     

