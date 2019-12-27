Pilot´s veröffentlicht Tioman Island

Sobald man sich entschlossen hat zu landen, gibt es kein Zurück mehr. Der Anflug auf den Tioman Airport WMBT (Malaysia), ist nur aus einer Richtung möglich und das Durchstarten ist aufgrund des umgebenden Geländes nicht möglich. Wer diesen Anflug nun nachfliegen möchte kann dies dank Pilot´s im P3D V4.5 tun. Der Airport ist aktuell für 24,04 Euro im simMarket zu bekommen.

MAIN FEATURES

For Prepar3D V4.5x (AF2, X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)

WMBT airport and heliport (on different island!)

4K resolution textures

Animated tamarc workers

photoreal textures

Accurate depiction of island structures and resorts

3D grass/trees custom vegation

Realistic shadow rendition

Special night light shadows textures

Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and autogen

Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates

Animated animals roaming the island

And more …