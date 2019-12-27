Pilot´s veröffentlicht Tioman Island

Sobald man sich entschlossen hat zu landen, gibt es kein Zurück mehr. Der Anflug auf den Tioman Airport WMBT (Malaysia), ist nur aus einer Richtung möglich und das Durchstarten ist aufgrund des umgebenden Geländes nicht möglich. Wer diesen Anflug nun nachfliegen möchte kann dies dank Pilot´s im P3D V4.5 tun. Der Airport ist aktuell für 24,04 Euro im simMarket zu bekommen.
MAIN FEATURES
For Prepar3D V4.5x (AF2, X-Plane 11 maybe later, depending on demand)
WMBT airport and heliport (on different island!)
4K resolution textures
Animated tamarc workers
photoreal textures
Accurate depiction of island structures and resorts
3D grass/trees custom vegation
Realistic shadow rendition
Special night light shadows textures
Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and autogen
Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
Animated animals roaming the island
And more …
