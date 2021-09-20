PILOT´S Aeropuerto de Alicante gibt es jetzt auch für MSFS

Nach der Umsetzung für P3D hat PILOT´S Aviation Software Publishing jetzt auch eine Version für den MSFS fertiggestellt.
Der Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche (ICAO: LEAL) ist der sechstgrößte Flughafen von Spanien und liegt südlich von Valencia an der Costa Blanca. Er verfügt über eine 3000 Meter lange Start- und Landebahn (Rwy 10/28), die vor allen Dingen im Sommer von zahlreichen Urlaubsfliegern genutzt wird.
Das Team von PILOT´S hat die Szenerie mit folgenden Merkmalen ausgestattet:
- 4K resolution textures
- Hand made mesh of airport area 1m resolution
- Detailled model of inner departure/arrival hall
- Accurate depiction of Elche city/Alicante city
- 3D grass/trees custom vegation
- Realistic shadow rendition
- 3D ALS and runways lights
- Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and autogen
- Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates
Das Produkt kann auf der PILOT´S Website für 22,95€ erworben werden.