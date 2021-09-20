simFlight.DE
PILOT´S Aeropuerto de Alicante gibt es jetzt auch für MSFS

Nach der Umsetzung für P3D hat PILOT´S Aviation Software Publishing jetzt auch eine Version für den MSFS fertiggestellt.

Der Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche (ICAO: LEAL) ist der sechstgrößte Flughafen von Spanien und liegt südlich von Valencia an der Costa Blanca. Er verfügt über eine 3000 Meter lange Start- und Landebahn (Rwy 10/28), die vor allen Dingen im Sommer von zahlreichen Urlaubsfliegern genutzt wird.

Das Team von PILOT´S hat die Szenerie mit folgenden Merkmalen ausgestattet:

  • 4K resolution textures
  • Hand made mesh of airport area 1m resolution
  • Detailled model of inner departure/arrival hall
  • Accurate depiction of Elche city/Alicante city
  • 3D grass/trees custom vegation
  • Realistic shadow rendition
  • 3D ALS and runways lights
  • Custom buildings for the city, surrounding areas and autogen
  • Fully optimized design for great performance and high frame rates

Das Produkt kann auf der PILOT´S Website für 22,95€ erworben werden.

