Panamá Pacífico International Airport released

By Keine Kommentare

Centralsim hat im simMarket ihre Umsetzung des Panamá Pacífico International Airport (MPPA) veröffentlicht. Dieser liegt in direkter Nähe zu Panama City und ist einer von drei Flughäfen der Stadt. Die FSX und P3DV4 Umsetzung sind jeweils für ca. 19 Euro zu bekommen. Der Airport wird erst seit 2014 kommerziell genutzt, nach dem Ihn die U.S: Air Force aufgegeben hat. Hauptsächlich wird dieser von A320 und B737 angeflogen.

Features

P3V4

  • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
  • Real Autogen
  • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
  • Airport Objects
  • Optimised for good performance
  • Compatible with Orbx, Vector
  • 3D grass
  • Dynamic Lights

FSX

  • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
  • Real Autogen
  • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
  • Airport Objects
  • Optimised for good performance
  • Compatible with Orbx, Vector
  • 3D grass

