PACSIM hat Cleveland veröffentlicht

Pacific Island Sim hat ein neues Projekt vergangene Woche veröffentlicht. Nach dem Release von Seoul Incheon, geht es nun wieder in die USA. Es handelt sich um den Hopkins International Airport, in Cleveland, Ohio. Die Szenerie wurde dabei sowohl für den Prepar3D v4, als auch Prepar3D v5 entwickelt.

Er gastiert größen-technis ch auf Rang 43 der US-Flughäfen, und ist eher beliebtes Frachtziel. Ebenfalls am Airport angesiedelt ist ein NASA Forschungszentrum.

Enthalten sind:

• Accurate Terminal, hangars, towers, and airport layout;

• Dynamic Lighting (Note: No 2D ground light splash option);

• SODE animated jetway system for all gates;

• Custom runway and apron/tarmac textures;

• High resolution (7cm-15cm pixel) photoreal seasonal ground textures;

• KCLE Scenery Configurator Tool to tweak for optimum scenery fluidity including seasonal vegetation texture alternating;

• Color-corrected ground textures to reflect real-world topography colors;

• Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience;

Zum Bestellen geht es hier in den hauseigenen Shop. Der Preis liegt bei knappen 28€. Ob die Szenerie ihrem Preis gerecht wird, erfahrt ihr hier in Kürze.