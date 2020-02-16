ORBX Yorkshire’s Airport für P3Dv4

ORBX hat den Leeds Bradford Airport (ICAO: EGNM) für PREPAR3D v4 veröffentlicht. Den Airport im Norden von England ist für knapp 21 EUR zu haben. Der Airport bedient im Original rund zwanzig Reiseziele, wobei die beliebtesten die spanischen und portugiesischen Bade- und Inselorte Dublin, Amsterdam, Belfast und Heathrow sind. Die beiden dominierenden Fluggesellschaften, die den Flughafen bedienen, sind Jet2 und Ryanair, aber auch KLM, FlyBe und TUI bieten ihre Dienste an. Zu den eingesetzten Flugzeugtypen gehören B733.738, A320, E190/195, Q400 sowie kleinere GA- Flugzeuge.
Key Features
- Full PBR representation of Leeds Bradford Airport and surroundings
- Includes EGHP Heliport one kilometre north of the airport
- HD textures throughout
- PBR ground polygon
- Highly detailed PBR Ground Service Equipment and Clutter models
- Realistic road traffic on surrounding streets
- 60cm orthoimagery blended to match Orbx Global, EU England and TrueEarth GB Central
- Seasons support to match Orbx Global and EU England (TrueEarth is summer only)
- Includes realistic approach and airport lighting.
- Detailed HD PBR static aircraft models
- Custom animated GSE with HD people models
- SODE animated jetways
- Detailed orthoimagery and terrain
