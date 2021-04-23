ORBX veröffentlicht Frankfurt Landmarks

Kaum angekündigt, schon erschienen: Wenige Tage nach der Veröffentlichung zahlreicher Preview-Screenshots ist die Frankfurt Landmarks Szenerie von ORBX nun für den MSFS erhältlich.
Folgende Features umfasst das Paket:
- 11 high-detail custom landmarks including Europaturm, Hauptbahnhof (railway station), Messeturm, Paulskirche, and Kaiserdom
- 100 custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
- Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes, chimneys, and more
- Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how the custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain
- Includes a custom model of the Commerzbank Arena (Waldstadion) stadium
- Custom orthoimagery covering both sides of the Main, from Schwanheim in the West to the Offenbach photogrammetry area
- Custom night lighting based on real-world photography
Frankfurt Landmarks ist ab sofort über ORBXdirect für rund zehn Euro zu beziehen.
Fehlt nurnoch ne vernünftige EDDF Szenerie…
Wow! Richtig gut, und wirklich gute Performance.
Kann man weiter empfehlen!
Bei mir gibt es jetzt Probleme mit Cityscape Sydney. Die beiden Pakete scheinen sich nicht miteinander zu verstehen…