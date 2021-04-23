simFlight.DE
ORBX veröffentlich Frankfurt Landmarks

1 Kommentar

Kaum angekündigt, schon erschienen: Wenige Tage nach der Veröffentlichung zahlreicher Preview-Screenshots ist die Frankfurt Landmarks Szenerie von ORBX nun für den MSFS erhältlich.

Folgende Features umfasst das Paket:

  • 11 high-detail custom landmarks including Europaturm, Hauptbahnhof (railway station), Messeturm, Paulskirche, and Kaiserdom
  • 100 custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
  • Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes, chimneys, and more
  • Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how the custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain
  • Includes a custom model of the Commerzbank Arena (Waldstadion) stadium
  • Custom orthoimagery covering both sides of the Main, from Schwanheim in the West to the Offenbach photogrammetry area
  • Custom night lighting based on real-world photography

Frankfurt Landmarks ist ab sofort über ORBXdirect für rund zehn Euro zu beziehen.

1 Kommentar
Wow! Richtig gut, und wirklich gute Performance.
Kann man weiter empfehlen!

