ORBX veröffentlich Frankfurt Landmarks

Kaum angekündigt, schon erschienen: Wenige Tage nach der Veröffentlichung zahlreicher Preview-Screenshots ist die Frankfurt Landmarks Szenerie von ORBX nun für den MSFS erhältlich.
Folgende Features umfasst das Paket:
- 11 high-detail custom landmarks including Europaturm, Hauptbahnhof (railway station), Messeturm, Paulskirche, and Kaiserdom
- 100 custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
- Many enhancements to the city and surrounding areas: improved vegetation and building placements, static trains and boats, cranes, chimneys, and more
- Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how the custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain
- Includes a custom model of the Commerzbank Arena (Waldstadion) stadium
- Custom orthoimagery covering both sides of the Main, from Schwanheim in the West to the Offenbach photogrammetry area
- Custom night lighting based on real-world photography
Frankfurt Landmarks ist ab sofort über ORBXdirect für rund zehn Euro zu beziehen.
Wow! Richtig gut, und wirklich gute Performance.
Kann man weiter empfehlen!