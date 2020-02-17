ORBX True Earth Florida für X-Plane 11 ist erschienen

Leider ist es in den letzten Tagen ein wenig untergegangen, aber am 06.02. erschien das langersehnte ORBX True Earth Florida für X-Plane 11.

Der Sunshine State im Süden der USA wurde als True Earth Szenerie umgesetzt – es ist also eine fotoreale Umsetzung des Bundesstaates. Dieser wurde in 2 Varianten erstellt : in SD und HD Qualität, letztere benötigt 133Gb Festplattenspeicher.

Folgende Features verspricht ORBX :

Over 170,304 Sq. Km (65,754 Sq. Miles) of crisp USGS and NAIP sourced imagery

Will come in both SD and HD versions

Stunning orthoimagery for the whole of Florida offering stunning views across the varied landscape including cities, beaches and Everglades National Park

Beautifully crafted watermasking along the hundreds of miles of coastline

Key cities include Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and beyond

Exclusive ultra-HD Cityscape Miami accurately bringing this vibrant city to life

Accurate building shapes to precisely match the ortho imagery footprints

Nearly 1,000 custom-modelled 3D POIs; including Cape Canaveral, Orlando theme parks, major resorts and hotels, stadiums, bridges and much more!

Millions of accurately placed trees

Hand-placed and custom modelled landmarks placed throughout the scenery such as bridges, skyscrapers, castles, piers, and monuments

Superb night lighting for all 3D POI models and cityscapes

Die Szenerie ist im Shop des Herstellers für knappe 44€ zu haben.