ORBX True Earth Florida für X-Plane 11 ist erschienen

By

 

Leider ist es in den letzten Tagen ein wenig untergegangen, aber am 06.02. erschien das langersehnte ORBX True Earth Florida für X-Plane 11.

Der Sunshine State im Süden der USA wurde als True Earth Szenerie umgesetzt – es ist also eine fotoreale Umsetzung des Bundesstaates. Dieser wurde in 2 Varianten erstellt : in SD und HD Qualität, letztere benötigt 133Gb Festplattenspeicher.

Folgende Features verspricht ORBX :

 

  • Over 170,304 Sq. Km (65,754 Sq. Miles) of crisp USGS and NAIP sourced imagery
  • Will come in both SD and HD versions
  • Stunning orthoimagery for the whole of Florida offering stunning views across the varied landscape including cities, beaches and Everglades National Park
  • Beautifully crafted watermasking along the hundreds of miles of coastline
  • Key cities include Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and beyond
  • Exclusive ultra-HD Cityscape Miami accurately bringing this vibrant city to life
  • Accurate building shapes to precisely match the ortho imagery footprints
  • Nearly 1,000 custom-modelled 3D POIs; including Cape Canaveral, Orlando theme parks, major resorts and hotels, stadiums, bridges and much more!
  • Millions of accurately placed trees
  • Hand-placed and custom modelled landmarks placed throughout the scenery such as bridges, skyscrapers, castles, piers, and monuments
  • Superb night lighting for all 3D POI models and cityscapes

Die Szenerie ist im Shop des Herstellers für knappe 44€ zu haben.

 

