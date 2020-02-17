ORBX True Earth Florida für X-Plane 11 ist erschienen

Leider ist es in den letzten Tagen ein wenig untergegangen, aber am 06.02. erschien das langersehnte ORBX True Earth Florida für X-Plane 11.
Der Sunshine State im Süden der USA wurde als True Earth Szenerie umgesetzt – es ist also eine fotoreale Umsetzung des Bundesstaates. Dieser wurde in 2 Varianten erstellt : in SD und HD Qualität, letztere benötigt 133Gb Festplattenspeicher.
Folgende Features verspricht ORBX :
- Over 170,304 Sq. Km (65,754 Sq. Miles) of crisp USGS and NAIP sourced imagery
- Will come in both SD and HD versions
- Stunning orthoimagery for the whole of Florida offering stunning views across the varied landscape including cities, beaches and Everglades National Park
- Beautifully crafted watermasking along the hundreds of miles of coastline
- Key cities include Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and beyond
- Exclusive ultra-HD Cityscape Miami accurately bringing this vibrant city to life
- Accurate building shapes to precisely match the ortho imagery footprints
- Nearly 1,000 custom-modelled 3D POIs; including Cape Canaveral, Orlando theme parks, major resorts and hotels, stadiums, bridges and much more!
- Millions of accurately placed trees
- Hand-placed and custom modelled landmarks placed throughout the scenery such as bridges, skyscrapers, castles, piers, and monuments
- Superb night lighting for all 3D POI models and cityscapes
Die Szenerie ist im Shop des Herstellers für knappe 44€ zu haben.
