ORBX kündigt “Landmark City Pack – Singapore” an

Das TrueEarth Team um Holger Sandmann, haben zusammen mit Havant Studio rund 150 Point-of-Interest im MSFS für die Stadt am Indischen Ozean zusammengetragen. Und dabei soll die Performance “excellent” sein – so ORBX im hauseigenen Forum. Aber nicht nur Gebäude sind verbaut, sondern auch ein angepasstes Höhenprofil und Nachbeleuchtung. Das Produkt soll für den MSFS in den kommenden Wochen erscheinen.

In den nächsten Wochen sollen noch weitere “Landmark City Packs” vorgestellt werden.

Key Features