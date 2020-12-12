ORBX kündigt “Landmark City Pack – Singapore” an

Das TrueEarth Team um Holger Sandmann, haben zusammen mit Havant Studio rund 150 Point-of-Interest im MSFS für die Stadt am Indischen Ozean zusammengetragen. Und dabei soll die Performance “excellent” sein – so ORBX im hauseigenen Forum. Aber nicht nur Gebäude sind verbaut, sondern auch ein angepasstes Höhenprofil und Nachbeleuchtung. Das Produkt soll für den MSFS in den kommenden Wochen erscheinen.
In den nächsten Wochen sollen noch weitere “Landmark City Packs” vorgestellt werden.
Key Features
- 20 high-detail custom landmarks including Supertree Grove, Helix Bridge, The Fullerton Hotel and the Old and New Supreme Courts
- 130 medium-detail custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance.
- Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how our custom landmarks sit within the simulator’s terrain.
- Unique laser lights on the Marina Bay Sands Hotel
- Custom night lighting based on real-world photography.
- Enhancements to harbour, port, and industrial areas between Jurong Island and Changi Airport
Da bin ich ja echt mal gespannt.
Es gibt ja bereits eines von Cloudsurf.