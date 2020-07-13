oliXsim: Lockheed Lodestar erschienen

Tante Ju-Fans kennen vielleicht schon die X-Plane-Umsetzung der Junkers Ju-52 von Oliver Moster alias oliXsim. Jetzt hat der süddeutsche Designer einen weiteren Oldschool-Flieger in den X-Plane gebracht. Die Lockheed Lodestar ist ab sofort für 25 Euro im Simmarket zu haben. Das reale Pendant des Addons absolvierte 1939 seinen Erstflug und war bei mehreren internationalen Airlines und Luftstreitkräften im Einsatz.
Civil aircraft:– Lockheed L18 Lodestar– Lockheed L18 Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPSMilitary aircraft:– Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar– Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPSLiveries (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture):Default:– Bare MetalCivil:– KLM– Linjeflyg– Mid Continent Airlines– National Airlines– Trans Australia Airlines– TWA– Plain WhiteMilitary:– US Navy– RAF Transporter– Goodtime GalFeatures:– animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses– visual Rain effect on the cockpit and cabin window– visual Ice building effect on the cockpit and cabin window– full functional 3D cockpit, every switch has its own tooltip with descriptionand high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)– detailed passenger cabin with animated “No smoking / Fasten Seat Belt” signs– reflections and shining outside and inside– night lighting– VR Modus compatible– Fmod custom soundsSubpanels:– Interaktive Checklist (Pilot´s Handbook)– View select panel– easy Autopilot– Documentations in PDF