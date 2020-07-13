oliXsim: Lockheed Lodestar erschienen

Civil aircraft:

– Lockheed L18 Lodestar

– Lockheed L18 Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS

Military aircraft:

– Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar

– Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS

Liveries (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture):

Default:

– Bare Metal

Civil:

– KLM

– Linjeflyg

– Mid Continent Airlines

– National Airlines

– Trans Australia Airlines

– TWA

– Plain White

Military:

– US Navy

– RAF Transporter

– Goodtime Gal

Features:

– animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses

– visual Rain effect on the cockpit and cabin window

– visual Ice building effect on the cockpit and cabin window

– full functional 3D cockpit, every switch has its own tooltip with description

and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)

– detailed passenger cabin with animated “No smoking / Fasten Seat Belt” signs

– reflections and shining outside and inside

– night lighting

– VR Modus compatible

– Fmod custom sounds

Subpanels:

– Interaktive Checklist (Pilot´s Handbook)

– View select panel

– easy Autopilot

– Documentations in PDF