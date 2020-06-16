Noch ein Islander: Nimbus Studio veröffentlicht BN-2

Konkurrenz belebt das Geschäft? Zumindest haben X-Plane-Benutzerinnen und -Benutzer jetzt die Möglichkeit, bei zwei Designern eine Umsetzungen der BN-2 Islander zu bekommen. Nach TorqueSim hat jetzt auch Nimbus Studio seine Umsetzung des bekannten STOL-Fliegers veröffentlicht. Für 35 Dollar gibt es das Addon im X-Plane-Store.
Features:
- Highly detailed 3D model
- 4K textures
- Full PBR Textures for quality refection
- 3D Custom Sound System
- Animated switches
- Rattling and vibrations
- Accurate handling and flight characteristics
- Accurate performance based on performance charts
- Realistic night lightning with custom lights and textures
- VR ready (includes yoke manipulator)
- Ice buildup visual effect
- 8 liveries and more to comeNice Comprehensive Menus
- Windows for managing maintenance, weight and balance, doors and accessories, controls position and performance charts.
- Maintenance module:
- If you want a more realistic experience you can choose if you want the aircraft to require maintenance with time and usage, depending on how you fly and engine exceedance the mechanical components will degrade and performance will be affected.
- Weight and balance:
- A graphic interface gives you the chance to modify the cargo, passengers, fuel and CG
- Doors and accessories:
- Open and close doors, add or remove wheel chocks, engine and pitot covers or controls lock.
- Performance:
- This window will also allow you to see some performance charts.
- Controls position indicator:
- A small window on the right bottom corner will show the position of your controls.
