Neuigkeiten von MK- Studios

MK- Studios hat mal wieder ein paar Updates zu ihren laufenden Projekten veröffentlicht.

Lissabon

Ist bald für P3DV5 erhältlich und kommt auch mit einigen Verbesserungen daher. Darüber hinaus möchte man bald mit der Entwicklung von Version 2 beginnen, da sich in der Realität einiges am Airport verändert hat. In Version 2 soll auch die Umgebung erheblich aufgewertet werden. Nun aber erstmal zum Changelog des aktuellen Updates:

– P3D V5 compatibility,

– Improved satellite blending,

– Improved satellite watermask,

– Wet FX changed,

– AFCAD runway 35/17 closed,

– SODE error in V5 fixed (require V4 reinstallation),

– Runway lights brightness increased.

Teneriffa Vol. 1 und 2

Das Update auf Version 2.30 bringt neben der P3DV5 Kompatibilität ein 2m/ pixel Mesh und ein 20cm/ pixel Satellitenbild mitbringen und so das ganze Szenerie- Erlebnis verändern – so MK- Studios.

Changelog:

– Prepar3D V5 compatibility,

– New, updated satellite image for the whole island including 20cm/pixel resolution for the airport area,

– New high-resolution mesh (2m/pixel),

– Slight runway/taxiway improvements,

– PBR materials added for the whole terminal,

– Animated people added,

– Runway lights insensitivity adjusted,

– Dynamic lights adjusted,

– Taxiway labels fixed for taxiway D,

– 3D greenhouses added near the airport,

– Small autogen improvements,

– SODE errors fixed,

– Random windsock problems fixed

Keflavik

Ein kleines Update ist in Vorbereitung um animierten Verkehr auf den Airport zu bringen.

und zum Schluss… Helsinki