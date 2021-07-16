Neues von Navigraph

Navigraph hat nicht nur den Cycle 2107 für seine Navigationskarten App und Navigationsdaten veröffentlicht, sondern es gibt nun auch ein neues “Navigraph Navdata Center” mit dem man Navigationsdaten für den Microsoft Flight Simulator einfach aktualisieren kann. Das neue Tool bekommen man im Login auf der Website.
Nutzer der anderen Simulatoren wie PREPAR3D oder X-Plane müssen sich noch etwas gedulden, denn die Produktseite weist darauf hin, dass aktuell noch der alte “FMS Data Manager” zuständig sei. Es wird aber in Aussicht gestellt, dass das neue Tool, bald komplett zuständig sein könnte (allein die prominente Simulatorleiste auf der linken Seite weist dezent darauf hin).
Zudem gibt es einige Verbesserungen beim Charts In-Game Panel:
- The currently loaded flightplan in the simulator can now be imported by prompt or the “New flight” menu. This requires that the loaded flightplan has at least an origin and destination specified.
- A new design for the sign-in page brings a refreshing look as well as the ability to sign in with a single click by pressing on a URL.
- The pinboard should now correctly display and operate a horizontal scrollbar.
- The virtual keyboard implementation was extended to operate in additional areas of the app.
- The keyboard interactions when typing into input fields such as the search field no longer causes unwanted interaction with cockpit switches or other toolbar panels.
- The charts icon remains the same size when running on high-resolution displays.