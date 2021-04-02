Neues von FS-Labs

Lefteris Kalamaras und sein Team haben nach längerer Funkstille ein umfassendes Update (v5.0.1.151) für die Airbusse im PREPAR3D v4 und v5 veröffentlicht. Das Wartungsupdate behebt einige Probleme und soll die Busse für die bevorstehenden Sharklet Busse A320-X und A321-X vorbereiten.
[…] I would also like to mention that work on the Concorde-X continues – I mentioned in our previous announcement that it “will be released this coming year” – please replace the “will” with “may” as life in general sometimes might not agree fully with our planning strategy, just so that expectations are not set in a way that people become upset and disappointed. […]
Auszug aus FOrum Statement
Und auch bei der Concorde soll es weitergehen. Allerdings drückt Lefteris die Erwartungshaltungen leicht nach unten. Ein Release für dieses Jahr ist möglich aber kann nicht fest zugesichert werden.
Das Update er Airbusse findet Ihr wie gewohnt im Downloadbereich den FS-Labs.
Changelog
2D Panels
Flap placard spds now correct on F/O side
2D panel now draws BRAKE FAN only when installed
ACP
Fix for 2D and VC knob lighting in test model
AOC
Updates to follow new VATSIM protocols
VATSIM Connectivity with Non-English Windows fixed
Fix for Lat/Lon points on FPLN uplink
D-ATIS now checks/pulls FAA source
ATSU
Uplink optionally omits SID/STAR
CVR
Updated test logic
DMC
SD F/CTL page fix for THS fluctuations
Alternate law detection logic fix
EFCS
SPD BRK DISAGREE with SEC1 off now appears
SEC 1+2+3 FAIL/OFF now causes DIRECT LAW with FLAPS 2
Effects
Contrails tweaked for night time
EFIS
FD engage on ADIRS align
ELAC
Logic improvements for FG loop control
Fix for stick input during flaps movement
Elevation model
Fix for memory leak above certain altitudes
Engines / FADEC
CFM Engine start logic updates (IGN and FF)
IGN FAULT START message logic improved (IAE)
IAE EEC ARINC output fix for BMC fault conditions
External model
Inner wing fairings gaps fixed
Wing metallic textures updated
Logo light texture updated
Various improvements / fixes
External lights
Fix for beacon / strobe logic issue which caused lights to freeze sometimes
FAC
Fix for VLS when BUSS is active
Flight Model
Spoilers correctly dump lift on ground
FMGC
FM:
PAGE PERF DES now allows spds up to .82 Mach
VAPP logic recalculation improvements
Fix for Fuel predictions
Fix for TROPO entry predictions lost issue
Fix for PERF TO page CHECK TAKEOFF DATA message conditions
CHECK TO DATA message conditions corrected
SET MANAGED SPEED message logic improved
XXX IS DESELECTED message logic added
PERF APPR page data entry logic improved
FG:
AP 1+2 INOP / CAT2 conditions logic tweaked
Protection logic improvements
Automatic speed protection logic improved
FSL Config
Check for DirectInput if any joystick axis detected
Small fix in airframe parsing logic
logic for Direct Input requirement when TCA hardware used
Glareshield
Chrono button logic tweak for right-click/release functionality
Input Controls
Added all input axes in FSL Input Controls dialog
Brakes
Rudders
Spoilers
Flaps
Thrust levers
Tillers
Fix for crash when joystick was being set up the first time sometimes
Fix for axis detection to now use relative movement (1.5% change now used)
Gate Controller logic fixed for engines off scenarios
AP DISC logic tweak
Null zones / slopes consideration for single-sided axes (brakes)
ISIS
Improvements in timer logic (NEW ISIS)
ALT flag logic corrected
MCDU
Fix for LAT/LON printing when minutes at 59.95+
User options Single/double digit entry now considered Tonnes or Thousands of Lbs.
User options Added EXT CTRL GSX page for control over GPU
Panel States
SEAT BELTS / NO SMOKING off on Cold & Dark state
New “AUTO DETECT” Panel State added
Fix for loss of flaps / slats conditions
Fix for cabin/cargo/eng oil temps on GPU/C&D states
Panels
Added popup ISIS and DDRMI (disabled by default need to edit panel.cfg)
Radio Management Panel
Fix for Seat Selection control of VHF1/VHF2 knobs
SFCC
dual hyd loss prevents halfspeed flag from turning true
G+B HYD FAULT further logic improvements
ALPHA LOCK logic improved
Sounds
AEVC and DUAL INPUT sound infra improvements
Fix for sound disappearing briefly on VC view change
SSTU
Dual flight stick support added
Virtual cockpit
Added animation to AP DISC buttons
Speed plackard now shows proper speeds for all variants depending on MTOW
RESET BTN text clipping fixed
Various gaps fixed
Virtual Reality
Tweaked sensor transparency to make it invisible while using VR devices