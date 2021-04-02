Neues von FS-Labs

Lefteris Kalamaras und sein Team haben nach längerer Funkstille ein umfassendes Update (v5.0.1.151) für die Airbusse im PREPAR3D v4 und v5 veröffentlicht. Das Wartungsupdate behebt einige Probleme und soll die Busse für die bevorstehenden Sharklet Busse A320-X und A321-X vorbereiten.

[…] I would also like to mention that work on the Concorde-X continues – I mentioned in our previous announcement that it “will be released this coming year” – please replace the “will” with “may” as life in general sometimes might not agree fully with our planning strategy, just so that expectations are not set in a way that people become upset and disappointed. […]

Auszug aus FOrum Statement

Und auch bei der Concorde soll es weitergehen. Allerdings drückt Lefteris die Erwartungshaltungen leicht nach unten. Ein Release für dieses Jahr ist möglich aber kann nicht fest zugesichert werden.

Das Update er Airbusse findet Ihr wie gewohnt im Downloadbereich den FS-Labs.

Changelog

2D Panels

Flap placard spds now correct on F/O side

2D panel now draws BRAKE FAN only when installed

ACP

Fix for 2D and VC knob lighting in test model

AOC

Updates to follow new VATSIM protocols

VATSIM Connectivity with Non-English Windows fixed

Fix for Lat/Lon points on FPLN uplink

D-ATIS now checks/pulls FAA source

ATSU

Uplink optionally omits SID/STAR

CVR

Updated test logic

DMC

SD F/CTL page fix for THS fluctuations

Alternate law detection logic fix

EFCS

SPD BRK DISAGREE with SEC1 off now appears

SEC 1+2+3 FAIL/OFF now causes DIRECT LAW with FLAPS 2

Effects

Contrails tweaked for night time

EFIS

FD engage on ADIRS align

ELAC

Logic improvements for FG loop control

Fix for stick input during flaps movement

Elevation model

Fix for memory leak above certain altitudes

Engines / FADEC

CFM Engine start logic updates (IGN and FF)

IGN FAULT START message logic improved (IAE)

IAE EEC ARINC output fix for BMC fault conditions

External model

Inner wing fairings gaps fixed

Wing metallic textures updated

Logo light texture updated

Various improvements / fixes

External lights

Fix for beacon / strobe logic issue which caused lights to freeze sometimes

FAC

Fix for VLS when BUSS is active

Flight Model

Spoilers correctly dump lift on ground

FMGC

FM:

PAGE PERF DES now allows spds up to .82 Mach

VAPP logic recalculation improvements

Fix for Fuel predictions

Fix for TROPO entry predictions lost issue

Fix for PERF TO page CHECK TAKEOFF DATA message conditions

CHECK TO DATA message conditions corrected

SET MANAGED SPEED message logic improved

XXX IS DESELECTED message logic added

PERF APPR page data entry logic improved

FG:

AP 1+2 INOP / CAT2 conditions logic tweaked

Protection logic improvements

Automatic speed protection logic improved

FSL Config

Check for DirectInput if any joystick axis detected

Small fix in airframe parsing logic

logic for Direct Input requirement when TCA hardware used

Glareshield

Chrono button logic tweak for right-click/release functionality

Input Controls

Added all input axes in FSL Input Controls dialog

Brakes

Rudders

Spoilers

Flaps

Thrust levers

Tillers

Fix for crash when joystick was being set up the first time sometimes

Fix for axis detection to now use relative movement (1.5% change now used)

Gate Controller logic fixed for engines off scenarios

AP DISC logic tweak

Null zones / slopes consideration for single-sided axes (brakes)

ISIS

Improvements in timer logic (NEW ISIS)

ALT flag logic corrected

MCDU

Fix for LAT/LON printing when minutes at 59.95+

User options Single/double digit entry now considered Tonnes or Thousands of Lbs.

User options Added EXT CTRL GSX page for control over GPU

Panel States

SEAT BELTS / NO SMOKING off on Cold & Dark state

New “AUTO DETECT” Panel State added

Fix for loss of flaps / slats conditions

Fix for cabin/cargo/eng oil temps on GPU/C&D states

Panels

Added popup ISIS and DDRMI (disabled by default need to edit panel.cfg)

Radio Management Panel

Fix for Seat Selection control of VHF1/VHF2 knobs

SFCC

dual hyd loss prevents halfspeed flag from turning true

G+B HYD FAULT further logic improvements

ALPHA LOCK logic improved

Sounds

AEVC and DUAL INPUT sound infra improvements

Fix for sound disappearing briefly on VC view change

SSTU

Dual flight stick support added

Virtual cockpit

Added animation to AP DISC buttons

Speed plackard now shows proper speeds for all variants depending on MTOW

RESET BTN text clipping fixed

Various gaps fixed