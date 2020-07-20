Neue Runwaytexturen: ALES V2 erschienen

ALES steht für Airport Layout Enhancement Solution und ist jetzt in der zweiten Version erschienen. Bei dem Addon von PYREEGUE Dev Co. handelt es sich um detaillierte Austauschtexturen für Airport-Assets wie Runwaytexturen und Helipads in X-Plane 11. Ob kanadisches, britisches oder europäisches Layout, die neuen Texturen lassen die Runways im Sim noch realistischer aussehen. Der 3.7 GB große Download ist jetzt im Simmarket für 23 Euro erschienen. Kundinnen und Kunden, die bereits die erste Version gekauft haben, erhalten den Overhaul für 6 Euro.

Features:

Custom installer for easy operation (Win10 x64 Only/Manual installation for MacOS

and Linux)

● 2K/4K resolution options

● Laser scanned surfaces for incredible detail

● Every ground polygon in X-Plane is replaced with a HQ one

● Multiple runway textures for various regions(by choice) and runway age (10 in

total)

● Multiple tire skid textures (4 in total)

● USA Runways: New/Old

● Euro Runways: New/Old (Including UK markings)

● Canadian Runways: Standard

● Taxilines: New/Old

● Custom helipads for every region of choice: Canada, USA, Europe.

● All draped signs replaced

● Rain effects for every polygon surface (.pol) (Default runways do not support this

feature)

● All textures have been made based on real world images of runways, aprons,

taxilines and helipads to ensure ultimate replicas.

● High resolution decals for stunning details up close

● 12 asphalt surfaces replaced and 8 more added for rain effects

● 12 concrete surfaces replaced and 8 more added for rain effects

● Multi-platform support – Win/MacOS/Linux

● Vulkan/OpenGL compatible

● DDS image format for optimized rendering and better performance