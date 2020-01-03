Neue Freeware-Map: Die Marianen bald in DCS

Kaum waren die ersten Bilder auf der Eagle Dynamics Website aufgetaucht, schon folgt die Erklärung im DCS-Newsletter: Bald wird es eine neue Freeware Map für den Digital Combat Simulator geben – die Inselkette der Marianen im pazifischen Ozean. Warum sich Eagle Dynamics mit dieser Karte Richtung Asien bewegt, erklären die Entwickler in ihrem Newsletter:

For this new map, we want to use our latest map technologies and provide a very different combat environment in a new part of the world. The map must have the following features:

A very large ocean area with a few islands. Ideal for carrier operations.

Islands that are situated such that airfields have natural red, blue, and contested locations.

Home to at least one modern-day USAF base.

Feasible for US, Russia, and China operations in the Pacific.

Take advantage of the Chinese Assets Pack.

Taken as a whole, there is only one natural choice: the Mariana Islands. It will initially be a 400 x 400 km map with the option to expand further in the future. Home to one of the largest USAF air bases in the region, Andersen AFB on Guam serves as an anchor of US forces in the Pacific region, but it is within reach of both Chinese and Russian Pacific forces to the north. The same island chain also served as the backdrop of the World War II battles of Guam, Saipan, and Rota, as well as the carrier vs. carrier Mariana Islands battle.