Neue Karte bald, neues Update jetzt.

Eagle Dynamics haben gestern Abend ein neues Update für die Open Beta des Digital Combat Simulators veröffentlicht. Die neuste Version trägt jetzt die Versionsnummer 2.5.6.52196. Bei diesem Update hat sich Eagle Dynamics erstmals an die Ankündigung gehalten, die Open-Beta-Releases in größeren zeitlichen Abständen auszuspielen. Nach einem zu schnellen und wenig getesteten Update-Release vor wenigen Wochen mit massiven Bugs in der Radar-Simulation diverser Module, waren die Entwickler zu dieser Entscheidung gekommen. Wie man es gewohnt ist, bringt das neue Update nicht nur Verbesserungen am Simulator selbst, sondern auch an vielen Addon-Modulen. So wurde zum Beispiel an der Lichtempfindlichkeit und Display-Darstellung der F/A-18C gearbeitet. Das Update kann wie immer über den DCS-Updater geladen werden. Das volle Changelog findet ihr hier oder am Ende dieses Posts.

Desweiteren steht die Syrien-Karte von Ugra Media kurz vor dem Release. Das russische Entwicklungsstudio, das bereits die Normandie-Karte in den DCS gebracht hat, finalisiert das Karten-Modul gerade für den Release. Die Karte soll eine Fläche von 300.000 Quadratkilometern abdecken und dabei von der südlichen Türkei (Incirlik) bis Haifa im Norden Israels reichen. Matt “Wags” Wagner von Eagle Dynamics zeigt in mehreren Videos (Bekaa Valley; Golan-Höhen; Helikopter-Taxi durch Damascus) bereits visuelle Eindrücke der Karte. Im DCS-Forum gibt es viele Previews und FAQs zum Produkt. Ein Release-Fenster steht noch nicht fest, angesichts der Previews könnte es aber nicht mehr all zu lange dauern.



Previews der Syria-Map

Changelog: