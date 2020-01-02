Nach Texturen und Shader kommt? – Der Sound

TOGA Projects, bekannt für ihr Texture- (ENVTEX) und Shader Addon (ENVSHADE), haben nun ihr neustes Produkt vorgestellt – ENVSOUND. Dieses ersetzt die Standard P3D und FSX Umwelt- Geräusche und soll so ein neues Level der Immersion bringen. Das besondere dabei ist das die Abspiel- Trigger in der ganzen Welt (ca. 80.000) handplatziert wurden. So ertönen z.B. am Strand Mövengeräusche oder Wellenrauschen. Es gibt auch Stadt- und Hafengeräusche. Auch wurden scheinbar die Wind- und Regen Sounds angepasst. Ein weiterer Clou ist, dass die Geräusche nur dann hörbar sind wenn man sie theoretisch auch in der Realität hören würde – also sobald die Triebwerke laufen verschwinden die Umwelt- Geräusche.Das unten stehende Video vermittelt euch einen ersten Eindruck vom Umfang und der Qualität. Die komplette Feature List findet ihr ganz am Ende des Beitrages.