Nach Texturen und Shader kommt? – Der Sound

TOGA Projects, bekannt für ihr Texture- (ENVTEX) und Shader Addon (ENVSHADE), haben nun ihr neustes Produkt vorgestellt – ENVSOUND. Dieses ersetzt die Standard P3D und FSX Umwelt- Geräusche und soll so ein neues Level der Immersion bringen. Das besondere dabei ist das die Abspiel- Trigger in der ganzen Welt (ca. 80.000) handplatziert wurden. So ertönen z.B. am Strand Mövengeräusche oder Wellenrauschen. Es gibt auch Stadt- und Hafengeräusche. Auch wurden scheinbar die Wind- und Regen Sounds angepasst. Ein weiterer Clou ist, dass die Geräusche nur dann hörbar sind wenn man sie theoretisch auch in der Realität hören würde – also sobald die Triebwerke laufen verschwinden die Umwelt- Geräusche.Das unten stehende Video vermittelt euch einen ersten Eindruck vom Umfang und der Qualität. Die komplette Feature List findet ihr ganz am Ende des Beitrages.
Feature List
5 supported simulators
- Prepar3D v4
- Prepar3D v3
- Prepar3D v2 (Rain and thunderstorm only)
- Flight Simulator X : Steam Edition (Rain and thunderstorm only)
- Flight Simulator X (Rain and thunderstorm only)
Friendly user interface
- Full integration in the new Envdir user interface for a quick access to all your TOGA products
Enhanced default sounds
- New high quality precipitation sounds
- New high quality thunderstorm sounds
- Coastal Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
- Ocean wave sounds
- Lake wave sounds
- Randomly generated seabirds sounds effects on coast
- Wind Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
- Randomly generated wind ambiance effects
- Glaciers Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
- Randomly generated glaciers creaking sounds effects
- Ports Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
- Randomly generated seaport ambiance effects
- Randomly generated marinas ambiance effects
- Animals Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
- Randomly generated birds ambiance
- Cities Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
- Randomly generated cities ambiance depending on city size
Compatibility
- Fully compatible with Envtex and Envshade
- Fully compatible with all orbx products
- Fully compatible with any 3rd party scenery
- Features still under in development (By order of priority)
- Increased coverage (continuous development with 1 update per month)
- Effects variants depending on seasons
- Insect, wolves, bears, dogs sounds effects for more immersive bush flying
- Randomly generated airports ambiance depending on airport size
- Rivers sounds effects for more immersive bush flying
