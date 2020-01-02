Aktuell
Nach Texturen und Shader kommt? – Der Sound

TOGA Projects, bekannt für ihr Texture- (ENVTEX) und Shader Addon (ENVSHADE), haben nun ihr neustes Produkt vorgestellt – ENVSOUND. Dieses ersetzt die Standard P3D und FSX Umwelt- Geräusche und soll so ein neues Level der Immersion bringen. Das besondere dabei ist das die Abspiel- Trigger in der ganzen Welt (ca. 80.000) handplatziert wurden. So ertönen z.B. am Strand Mövengeräusche oder Wellenrauschen. Es gibt auch Stadt- und Hafengeräusche. Auch wurden scheinbar die Wind- und Regen Sounds angepasst. Ein weiterer Clou ist, dass die Geräusche nur dann hörbar sind wenn man sie theoretisch auch in der Realität hören würde – also sobald die Triebwerke laufen verschwinden die Umwelt- Geräusche.Das unten stehende Video vermittelt euch einen ersten Eindruck vom Umfang und der Qualität. Die komplette Feature List findet ihr ganz am Ende des Beitrages.

Feature List

  • 5 supported simulators
    • Prepar3D v4
    • Prepar3D v3
    • Prepar3D v2 (Rain and thunderstorm only)
    • Flight Simulator X : Steam Edition (Rain and thunderstorm only)
    • Flight Simulator X (Rain and thunderstorm only)
  • Friendly user interface
    • Full integration in the new Envdir user interface for a quick access to all your TOGA products
  •  Enhanced default sounds
    • New high quality precipitation sounds
    • New high quality thunderstorm sounds
    • Coastal Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
    • Ocean wave sounds
    • Lake wave sounds
    • Randomly generated seabirds sounds effects on coast
    • Wind Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
    • Randomly generated wind ambiance effects
    • Glaciers Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
    • Randomly generated glaciers creaking sounds effects
    • Ports Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
    • Randomly generated seaport ambiance effects
    • Randomly generated marinas ambiance effects
    • Animals Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
    • Randomly generated birds ambiance
    • Cities Ambiance (P3D v3 & v4 only)
    • Randomly generated cities ambiance depending on city size
  • Compatibility
    • Fully compatible with Envtex and Envshade
    • Fully compatible with all orbx products
    • Fully compatible with any 3rd party scenery
    • Features still under in development (By order of priority)
    • Increased coverage (continuous development with 1 update per month)
    • Effects variants depending on seasons
    • Insect, wolves, bears, dogs sounds effects for more immersive bush flying
    • Randomly generated airports ambiance depending on airport size
    • Rivers sounds effects for more immersive bush flying
 

