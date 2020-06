MS2020: Alpha Nr. 4 ist da

Der Entwicklungsblog von Asobo verrät es: Alpha-Nutzer können jetzt die vierte Version der Alpha herunterladen und sich aufs Testen stürzen. Dafür haben die Entwickler bei Asobo auch neue Einladungen zum Testen verschickt. Der neue Alpha-Release verspricht eine lange Liste an Verbesserungen in der Flugphysik, am Kamera-System und an bestehenden Assets der Alpha-Version.

Gleichzeitig kündigt Asobo eine Partnerschaft mit der Schweizer Firma Meteoblue an, das eine hoch realistische Wettersimulation in den Microsoft Flight Simulator bringen soll. Wie das genau von statten geht, erklären die Entwickler in einem kurzen Video. Mehr Infos und alle neuen Screenshots findet ihr auf der Entwicklerseite.

Alpha 4 Patch Notes

New Content

FLIGHT MODEL– UNIVERSAL IMPROVEMENTS are ready to test!

With this update, we are happy to inform you that flight model updates have been applied to all our planes . We have made overall changes to the aerodynamics for the vertical and horizontal tail to make them behave more like wing surfaces and no longer like flat surfaces. This is a big change in that it completely changes the model behavior and required overall readjustment to all our planes. The expected result is that we now get more realistic elevator and rudder authority curves.

We also improved the weight and balance settings of all planes using better %MAC (percent mean aerodynamic chord) data.

General Summary of improvements:

Improved elevator and rudder authority for all planes

Improved pitch and yaw stability for all planes

Improved weight and balance for all planes

Improved stall behavior of all aircraft

CAMERA

A few improvements have been made to the cameras, let us know what you think:

Added inputs to allow you to control the cockpit camera’s backward and forward translations Left/ right arrows: move left/ right Up/ down arrows: move forward/ backward ALT + up/ down arrows: move up/ down

Right Click + Drag now allows you to control freelook

OTHER

All users will have displayed only the build notes that relate to his latest version of the sim – previously all users would only see the build notes for the latest version release, even if that was not the build version installed.

Community Feedback and Fixes

THANK YOU FOR YOUR FEEDBACK!

Controls and Inputs: Some users were reporting issues with losing their control assignments, which would revert to default settings.

TBM 930: The speed and altitude trend line have been corrected from white from magenta

TBM 930: Yoke vibration issues reported when using the copilot

Peripherals: Corrected issues reported when using the Honeycomb yoke

Airport Issues Reported and Fixed:

AGY – planes started off center on runway 33 – now fixed

now fixed YALF – testers were not able to find YALF in the sim – YALF no longer exists and has been replaced by YMUN

YALM – was listed incorrectly and is now attributed to Allambie

YALM – planes started off to the side of the runway – now fixed

YALP – was listed incorrectly and is not attributed to Alpurrurlam

YALR – coordinates now correctly correspond to Pine Hill Airport

YALT – buildings were reported in the runway – now fixed

YALZ – was listed incorrectly and is now attributes to Balma Airport

Plane Specific Changes/Improvements

ALL

Overall focus in all areas to improve autopilot user experience and its effect on all the planes

All airliners had transitions that were not loading in the MCDU when creating a flight plan from world map

A320neo

Tuning of the trim – should be more realistic to the real-world experience and more balanced

Auto Thrust/Auto Pitch issue fixed that was affecting the user’s ability to maintain speed in strong head winds – this usually resulted in a stall

A320 engines will now start when following the checklist “starting engines” procedure

B747-8i

It was previously possible to have APU GEN and EXT POWER connected. Now they are exclusive.

Engine #1 and Engine #2 were reversed – they are now set correctly

User was unable to continue beyond page 2 of the route pages on the CDU

Changing the selected altitude while in Vertical Speed mode was not updating the target altitude

Bonanza G36

Activating the landing gear and/or flaps on approach no longer turns OFF the battery

C152

Corrections to the altimeter

TBM 930

Aircraft would rock when following a flight plane with the Auto Pilot ON

FLC button now activates the FLC mode instead of the ALT mode

The flight plan now better matches what the user sets on the world map screen

The TBM930 engine no longer shuts down after a teleport

Airport Specific Changes

AIRPORTS

An additional improvement and completion passes have been made on the global airports to include missing content based on Bing Aerial imagery:

Taxiway logic and visual markers added

Surface types on airport runways, taxiways, and aprons updated

Parking areas for aircraft updated

Additional and improved ground markings on taxiways and aprons

Other general visual improvements

We have also run an additional pass on the ground texture colors of more than 12,000 airports to improve the integration with Bing data.

Bug Fixes and QoL Improvements



Stability

Overall stability and framerate improvements

Airports

Llanbedr EGOD tower size corrected

Continue fixing issues with jetway placement – this is ongoing

Audio

Voices now switch correctly in tutorials when changing in mid-flight

Cameras

Overall camera improvements to improve FPS when moving around the inside of planes

Controls

Objective would fail to show inputs when cleared, now fixed

Performance

FPS improvements when loading sequences complete and during cutscenes

UI/UX

UI stability improved overall – menu logic corrected, profile losses

General attention to accessibility and user information – our ongoing objective here is to better inform your options when navigating the UI so your choices are more intuitive

TTS voice mismatch corrected during Take Off Flight Training

Autopilot had become inoperable when switching between Vertical Speed and Altitude in All Aircraft – this issue is now fixed

Weather

The effect that live weather wind would have on the planes was too strong and now better matches real world behavior

Unrealistic wind gusts were sometimes created when customizing settings – should be less frequent

World

World tiles – black stripes on world tile edges fixed

Known issues

AIRCRAFT

Users may experience issues with adjusting flight plans through the use of glass cockpits



AIRLINERS

The weather radar doesn’t currently draw in the Map Center

A320neo

Flight Director not working correctly when used without autopilot enabled

Airspeed at high altitude changes to KIAS target but should change to Mach target

Transitions to Mach speeds are not yet correct

B747-8i

When taking off from large airports, and using autopilot, may cause the plane to crash

DR400

Wheels disappear when on the ground

Grand Caravan

When completing the checklist, the engine does not start

TBM 930

When completing the checklist, the engine does not start

Airports

AYPY is currently missing building, tower, parking indicators

EDDF has jetways disconnect from the terminals

BIKF has some building issues reported by the community – we are working to fix these for the next update

KPAE has some building issues reported by the community – we are working to fix these for the next update

Continue fixing issues with jetway placement – this is ongoing

UI

Undocked panels not appearing correctly.

Lesson 3 Training

User is not currently informed that they have control of the plane at the start of the training session