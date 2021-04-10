Moldava Scenery Design hat den Timisoara Airport fertig

Der Aeroportul Internațional Traian Vuia (ICAO: LRTR) ist ein internationaler Flughafen in der Nähe von Timișoara in Rumänien. Er ist der drittgrößte rumänische Flughafen in Bezug auf den Luftverkehr und das wichtigste Luftverkehrskreuz für den westlichen Teil Rumäniens und für die Euroregion Donau-Criș-Mureș-Tisa. Der Flughafen dient als Betriebsbasis für Wizz Air und gilt als Ausweichflughafen für Bukarest, Budapest und Belgrad.

Sein digitales Abbild ist nun für knapp 18 EUR zu haben und mit dem P3Dv4.5 – v5 kompatibel.

Features: