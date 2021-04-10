Moldava Scenery Design hat den Timisoara Airport fertig

Der Aeroportul Internațional Traian Vuia (ICAO: LRTR) ist ein internationaler Flughafen in der Nähe von Timișoara in Rumänien. Er ist der drittgrößte rumänische Flughafen in Bezug auf den Luftverkehr und das wichtigste Luftverkehrskreuz für den westlichen Teil Rumäniens und für die Euroregion Donau-Criș-Mureș-Tisa. Der Flughafen dient als Betriebsbasis für Wizz Air und gilt als Ausweichflughafen für Bukarest, Budapest und Belgrad.
Sein digitales Abbild ist nun für knapp 18 EUR zu haben und mit dem P3Dv4.5 – v5 kompatibel.
Features:
- PBR textures on the airport buildings;
- custom textured taxiways, runways, and apron;
- realistic ground markings;
- realistic night time effects with the custom 3D taxi lights;
- reflections and bumps for glass;
- ambient occlusion used for maximum realism;
- advanced lighting system, the lights are automatically turned on, depending on weather conditions;
- dynamic lights on the apron;
- automatic season change;
- realistic rain and snow effects;
- friendly FPS;
- designed to blend seamlessly and fully compatible with ORBX: FTX GLOBAL BASE, FTX VECTOR, and FTX OpenLC Europe.