MK- Studios veröffentlicht Mallorca

Gestern Abend noch hat MK- Studios ihre Mallorca Umsetzung [LEPA] veröffentlicht. Der Für Prepar3D V4 und V5 kompatible Airport kostet im simMarket 28,56€ und kommt mit allerhand Features zu uns auf die Festplatte:
- Highly detailed rendition of Palma De Mallorca airport,
- Photoreal coverage of Mallorca island,
- High resolution 5 meters resolution mesh,
- Orbx Global/Vector/OpenLC Europe compatible,
- Up to date ground layout and stands according to the real world changes,
- 30cm/pixel satellite resolution for the approach area and airport,
- Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions,
- Detailed AFCAD adjusted for AI addons,
- Over 500 000 accurately placed autogen buildings and vegetation polygons,
- PBR implementation for taxiways and runways,
- PBR implementation for the airport buildings,
- Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance),
- Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway center line lights, approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time based visibility conditions,
- Optimized Dynamic Lightning,
- SODE jetways, SODE VDGS and windsocks supported,
- GSX profile,
- Prepar3D V4.5 and V5 compatible.
