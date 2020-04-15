simFlight.DE
MK- Studios veröffentlicht Mallorca

Gestern Abend noch hat MK- Studios ihre Mallorca Umsetzung [LEPA] veröffentlicht. Der Für Prepar3D V4 und V5 kompatible Airport kostet im simMarket 28,56€ und kommt mit allerhand Features zu uns auf die Festplatte:

  • Highly detailed rendition of Palma De Mallorca airport,
  • Photoreal coverage of Mallorca island,
  • High resolution 5 meters resolution mesh,
  • Orbx Global/Vector/OpenLC Europe compatible,
  • Up to date ground layout and stands according to the real world changes,
  • 30cm/pixel satellite resolution for the approach area and airport,
  • Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions,
  • Detailed AFCAD adjusted for AI addons,
  • Over 500 000 accurately placed autogen buildings and vegetation polygons,
  • PBR implementation for taxiways and runways,
  • PBR implementation for the airport buildings,
  • Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance),
  • Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway center line lights, approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time based visibility conditions,
  • Optimized Dynamic Lightning,
  • SODE jetways, SODE VDGS and windsocks supported,
  • GSX profile,
  • Prepar3D V4.5 and V5 compatible.

