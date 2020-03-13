Aktuell
simFlight.DE
simFlight.DE
P3D

MK-Studios Keflavik im simMarket erhältlich

By Keine Kommentare

Wie von MK-Studios versprochen, wurde heute Keflavik veröffentlicht. Den Airport, bzw. die vier Airports, bekommt ihr für 27,37€ im simMarket. Für alle die noch schwanken sei an dieser Stelle nochmal auf unseren Stream von gestern hingewiesen. In diesem haben wir uns Keflavik schon vorab angeschaut.

Features:

  • Highly detailed rendition of Keflavik airport and it’s surroundings,
  • Simplified Akureyri airport rendition with surroundings and autogen,
  • BIAR and BIIS airport enhancements (to work with ORBX Open LC EU),
  • Orbx Global Iceland Demo / Open LC EU / VECTOR compatible,
  • Up to date ground layout and stands according to the real world changes,
  • 50cm/pixel satellite resolution for the approach area and airport,
  • Mesh coverage for the airport surroundings,
  • Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions,
  • Detailed AFCAD adjusted for AI addons,
  • Over 10 000 accurately placed autogen buildings and vegetation,
  • PBR implementation for taxiways and runways,
  • PBR implementation for the airport buildings,
  • PBR precipitation and snow effects,
  • Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance),
  • Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway center line lights, approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time based visibility conditions,
  • Optimized Dynamic Lightning,
  • Compatible to all major traffic add-ons,
  • SODE jetways, SODE VDGS and windsocks supported,
  • Optimized to take advantages of new P3D V4.5 HF2 (or later) features.

Related Posts

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

  Abonniere  
Benachrichtigungen: