MK-Studios Keflavik im simMarket erhältlich

Wie von MK-Studios versprochen, wurde heute Keflavik veröffentlicht. Den Airport, bzw. die vier Airports, bekommt ihr für 27,37€ im simMarket. Für alle die noch schwanken sei an dieser Stelle nochmal auf unseren Stream von gestern hingewiesen. In diesem haben wir uns Keflavik schon vorab angeschaut.
Features:
- Highly detailed rendition of Keflavik airport and it’s surroundings,
- Simplified Akureyri airport rendition with surroundings and autogen,
- BIAR and BIIS airport enhancements (to work with ORBX Open LC EU),
- Orbx Global Iceland Demo / Open LC EU / VECTOR compatible,
- Up to date ground layout and stands according to the real world changes,
- 50cm/pixel satellite resolution for the approach area and airport,
- Mesh coverage for the airport surroundings,
- Accurate and detailed airport infrastructure based on real sizes and dimensions,
- Detailed AFCAD adjusted for AI addons,
- Over 10 000 accurately placed autogen buildings and vegetation,
- PBR implementation for taxiways and runways,
- PBR implementation for the airport buildings,
- PBR precipitation and snow effects,
- Terminal interior model (simplified for maximum performance),
- Very realistic night lighting with directional taxiway center line lights, approach lights including correct brightness and weather/time based visibility conditions,
- Optimized Dynamic Lightning,
- Compatible to all major traffic add-ons,
- SODE jetways, SODE VDGS and windsocks supported,
- Optimized to take advantages of new P3D V4.5 HF2 (or later) features.
