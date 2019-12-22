MILVIZ veröffentlicht Beechcraft King Air 350i

Kurz nach der Sound Demo hat Milviz nun die B350i veröffentlicht. Die bereits seit 2014 in Entwicklung befindliche Umsetzung des Spitzenmodels der King Air Reihe schlägt mit 79,99$ zu Buche. Die ausschließlich für P3V4.5 kompatible Version ist aktuell nur im hauseigenen Shop erhältlich. Bei der Beechcraft King Air 350i handelt es sich um den letzten Entwicklungsstand der King Air Reihe, welche mit der King Air 90 in den 1960ern begann. Bei der von Milviz umgesetzten Version handelt es sich um eines der späteren Modelle, welche mit dem Pro Line 21 Avionik- System ausgestattet ist. Weitere Details und expizite Erklärungen findet man auf der Produktseite. Auf dieser kann man sich auch vorab das Manual herunterladen.
- Fully featured PL21, including radars, checklists, composite mode
- Fully featured FMS-3000, including SID/STAR support, airway
support, performance entry, LNAV and VNAV, and many extended features
- Startup procedure
- In-Flight different start procedure
- Custom specific sounds for entire startup/shutdown sequence, both external and internal
Sound volume is user configurable with MVAMS.
- Realistic propeller rotation at engine startup & shutdown.
- Engine Performance modeled following real engine data from different tables.
- Engine failures due to limits exceeded (random)
- Cold & Hot weather operations realistically simulated
- Fuel System totally simulated
- Custom Electrical System, including
- Faithfully reproduced systems and avionics, including checklist functionality
- Terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS+)
- Custom RealLight night lighting, landing lights and custom effects
- TrueGlass dynamic rain effects
- Chart viewer system
- Includes 4 highly detailed liveries
- True to life turboprop emulation with accurately modelled PT-6A behaviours
- High quality sound set recorded from a real 350i
- High quality external model with high resolution PBR textures
- High quality internal model complete with custom 3D gauges
- Stunning custom icing, with realistic de-icing boot effects
- Highly detailed product manuals included
- Tested and vetted by 4 experienced 350i pilots (and one instructor!)
