Matavia Mod für Flightfactor A320 erschienen

⦁ Enhenced exterior lights – beacon, strobe, landing, taxi, navigation

⦁ Personalized cockpit texture + reflections

⦁ Personalized cockpit and cabin lights + colors

⦁ Personalized windshield and windows texture + reflections

⦁ Personalized 4K engine texture + reflections

⦁ Personalized wing texture + reflections

⦁ Personalized tail and elevator texture + reflections

⦁ Personalized cabin texture + night texture

⦁ Personalized cabin lights colors

⦁ Improved wheel and tire texture

⦁ Added 3D window shutter + windows

⦁ Added 3D Cockpit Windows

⦁ Compatible with “Ground Handling Deluxe”

⦁ X-Camera setup config

⦁ Added 3D Satcom

⦁ Added 3D Sharklets