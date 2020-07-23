simFlight.DE
Matavia Mod für Flightfactor A320 erschienen

Matavia haben ihren Flightfactor-A320-Mod in der vierten Version released. Den Mod gibt es ab sofort auf der Website der Modder zum Download. Dabei versprechen die Macher verbesserte Texturen, neue 3D-Cockpitscheiben und mehr.

⦁    Enhenced exterior lights – beacon, strobe, landing, taxi, navigation
⦁    Personalized cockpit texture + reflections
⦁    Personalized cockpit and cabin lights + colors
⦁    Personalized windshield and windows texture + reflections
⦁    Personalized 4K engine texture + reflections
⦁    Personalized wing texture + reflections
⦁    Personalized tail and elevator texture + reflections
⦁    Personalized cabin texture + night texture
⦁    Personalized cabin lights colors
⦁    Improved wheel and tire texture
⦁    Added 3D window shutter + windows
⦁    Added 3D Cockpit Windows
⦁    Compatible with “Ground Handling Deluxe”
⦁    X-Camera setup config
⦁    Added 3D Satcom
⦁    Added 3D Sharklets

 

