Matavia Mod für Flightfactor A320 erschienen

Matavia haben ihren Flightfactor-A320-Mod in der vierten Version released. Den Mod gibt es ab sofort auf der Website der Modder zum Download. Dabei versprechen die Macher verbesserte Texturen, neue 3D-Cockpitscheiben und mehr.
⦁ Enhenced exterior lights – beacon, strobe, landing, taxi, navigation
⦁ Personalized cockpit texture + reflections
⦁ Personalized cockpit and cabin lights + colors
⦁ Personalized windshield and windows texture + reflections
⦁ Personalized 4K engine texture + reflections
⦁ Personalized wing texture + reflections
⦁ Personalized tail and elevator texture + reflections
⦁ Personalized cabin texture + night texture
⦁ Personalized cabin lights colors
⦁ Improved wheel and tire texture
⦁ Added 3D window shutter + windows
⦁ Added 3D Cockpit Windows
⦁ Compatible with “Ground Handling Deluxe”
⦁ X-Camera setup config
⦁ Added 3D Satcom
⦁ Added 3D Sharklets