Mal wieder was für den P3D: Brisbane v2

ORBX hat den Brisbane International Airport (ICAO: YBBN) für PREPAR3D v4/v5 überarbeitet. Wobei überarbeitet wohl eher untertrieben ist, denn ORBX selbst schreibt “rebuilding from scratch”. Seit 2010 hat sich eine Menge am Airport verändert und die neue Runway 01L/19R ist nun abgebildet. SODE Jetways, VDGS (SODE VDGS Pack vorausgesetzt) machen Lust, mal wieder nach Australien zu fliegen.
Das gute Stück kostet für Neukunden rund 20 EUR. Bestandskunden dürften eine Email erhalten und für 50% Discount upgraden.
Key Features
- Complete new version of YBBN
- PBR textures on hero assets
- Current airport layout
- Custom SODE and VDGS integration
- 120 sq km colour corrected 30cm orthoimagery
- GSX profile by iniBuilds
- Control Panel options to configure the scenery for your PC