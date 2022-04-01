Mach 2 mit dem MSFS: die Concorde fliegt wieder

Natürlich hebt die Concorde nur noch virtuell ab. DC Designs hat es möglich gemacht und den Überschallpassagierjet für den MSFS umgesetzt.

Aérospatiale-BAC haben in einer französisch-britischen Gemeinschaftsproduktion diese wunderschöne Maschine im Jahre 1969 das erste mal in die Luft gebracht. Danach folgte eine abwechslungsreiche Karriere. Letztendlich konnten nur Air France und British Airways den Jet auf ihren Strecken nach New York profitabel einsetzten. Durch den Absturz in Paris im Jahr 2000 wurde das Ende der Concorde eingeleitet. 2003 fand der letzte kommerzielle Flug statt.

Jetzt kann man dieses Wunder der Luftfahrt mit folgenden Merkmalen im MSFS erleben:

Cockpit

Truly 3D flight deck featuring virtually every switch, dial, knob and gauge from the real Concorde

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

Fully modelled forward passenger cabin with working doors and custom passenger sounds

Interactive points for Ground Crew operations such as jetway, fuel truck, power truck, baggage loading and catering truck

Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats

Aircraft systems

3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real Concorde

Fully operational fuel transfer and Centre of Gravity balance system, with all 138 lines, 64 pumps and 38 valves correctly represented

Fully automated fuel transfer system for those who prefer a simpler life

Weather radar, fully functional Flight Management Computer (CIVA INS will follow when Xbox can support the required gauges)

Highly realistic flight model – Concorde will only reach Mach 2 and 60,000ft, efficiently enough to reach her destination, if flown correctly

Liveries

British Airways 1985-1987

British Airways 1997-2003

Air France 1976-2003

Singapore Airlines G-BOAD

Im Moment ist das Add-on nur bei Just Flight für 34,95 Euro erhältlich.