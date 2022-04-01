Mach 2 mit dem MSFS: die Concorde fliegt wieder

Natürlich hebt die Concorde nur noch virtuell ab. DC Designs hat es möglich gemacht und den Überschallpassagierjet für den MSFS umgesetzt.
Aérospatiale-BAC haben in einer französisch-britischen Gemeinschaftsproduktion diese wunderschöne Maschine im Jahre 1969 das erste mal in die Luft gebracht. Danach folgte eine abwechslungsreiche Karriere. Letztendlich konnten nur Air France und British Airways den Jet auf ihren Strecken nach New York profitabel einsetzten. Durch den Absturz in Paris im Jahr 2000 wurde das Ende der Concorde eingeleitet. 2003 fand der letzte kommerzielle Flug statt.
Jetzt kann man dieses Wunder der Luftfahrt mit folgenden Merkmalen im MSFS erleben:
Cockpit
- Truly 3D flight deck featuring virtually every switch, dial, knob and gauge from the real Concorde
- Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
- Fully modelled forward passenger cabin with working doors and custom passenger sounds
- Interactive points for Ground Crew operations such as jetway, fuel truck, power truck, baggage loading and catering truck
- Crew figures in the virtual cockpit are coded to disappear when you occupy their seats
Aircraft systems
- 3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real Concorde
- Fully operational fuel transfer and Centre of Gravity balance system, with all 138 lines, 64 pumps and 38 valves correctly represented
- Fully automated fuel transfer system for those who prefer a simpler life
- Weather radar, fully functional Flight Management Computer (CIVA INS will follow when Xbox can support the required gauges)
- Highly realistic flight model – Concorde will only reach Mach 2 and 60,000ft, efficiently enough to reach her destination, if flown correctly
Liveries
- British Airways 1985-1987
- British Airways 1997-2003
- Air France 1976-2003
- Singapore Airlines G-BOAD
Im Moment ist das Add-on nur bei Just Flight für 34,95 Euro erhältlich.