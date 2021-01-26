LittleNavMap Update 2.6.7

Alexander Barthel werkelt unermüdlich an seiner Freeware LittleNavMap. Die neueste Version bringt eine Reihe an kleinen Änderungen und Fixes für alle unterstützten Simulatoren mit.

Changes from 2.6.6 to 2.6.7

Help

Updated German online and included PDF manual as well as legend for changes in version 2.6.

https://www.littlenavmap.org/manuals/littlenavmap/release/2.6/de

Corrections to English online and PDF manual as well as map legend.

MSFS

**Added workaround for the simulator crashes that were introduced with the MSFS 1.12.13.0 update.**

This was possible due to a hint in the official forum. The workaround disables the display of departure and

destination for AI.

User Interface

Corrected issue where status bar was hidden on first start or after first installation.

Now forcing status bar to be visible again when updating from any older version to 2.6.7.

Flight plan calculation window changed to appear near cursor on first show to avoid random placement off screen.

placement off screen.

Added recovery if main window gets off screen after changing monitors. Puts window back on top left of main screen if it is not visible.

left of main screen if it is not visible.

Fix for Windows removing file extensions when these are hidden in Windows Explorer. This prevented saving of map images.

saving of map images.

Winds aloft now scanning for the latest dataset to avoid outdated reports. Note that reports might still be outdated at times which happens if no newer one is available.

might still be outdated at times which happens if no newer one is available.

Map and Elevation Profile

Fixed cut off altitude labels on the elevation profile left area.

Measurement lines now use the declination at the end to calculate magnetic great circle course at

end of line. The start course is still calculated based on start declination or attached

navaid declination.

Fixed issue where wrong `Too many objects` message was shown and map performance degraded with tracks enabled.

tracks enabled.

tracks enabled. Fixed several issues when centering route or flight plan legs with very long flight plans.

Fixed issues when painting aircraft trail around the anti-meridian.

Now painting full aircraft trail even when jumping long distances.

Adjustments and optimizations for taxiway label drawing. Map shows more labels now.

Markers are now fetched from the simulator database in default scenery mode just like the ILS.

Previously markers from add-on sceneries were not visible.

Fixed issues where marker tooltips appeared after hiding ILS and markers.

Fixed zooming functions with keyboard input in map where normal zooming was not possible on US

and other keyboard layouts.

Disabled home key which zoomed the map all way out when hit accidentally.

Fixed crash when disabling all labels for measurement lines.

This caused the program to crash on startup which was hard to recover.

Procedures

Fixed issue where intercept procedure legs were not calculated correctly.

Examples: LGKO SID 32 KOPA3A and LILJ SID DOL1W.

Small improvements in procedure drawing for turn legs to avoid too large course discrepancies between label and line caused by drawing turn.

discrepancies between label and line caused by drawing turn.

discrepancies between label and line caused by drawing turn. Corrected drawing for several procedure leg types and labels in elevation profile.

Scenery Library

Now also including MSFS scenery with content type `CORE` which kept *Little Navmap* from loading

some add-on airports.

some add-on airports. Now skipping file `maintenance.bgl` from Navigraph update in MSFS scenery library which caused

warnings when loading.

Airport names now loaded from base scenery with Navigraph update in MSFS. Were missing previously.

Now omitting scenery library entries which are marked with `active=”false”` in `Content.xml`.

This lets *Little Navmap* to recognize changes made by scenery management tools now.

Flight Plan and Export