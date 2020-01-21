Konkurrenz in Zagreb: Aerosoft released LDZA

Jetzt auch im Simmarket: Aerosofts Umsetzung des kroatischen Hauptstadtflughafen ist ab sofort verfügbar. Nach der Szenerie von RFscenerybuilding gibt es damit eine zweite Möglichkeit, den Flughafen im P3D4 realistisch aussehen zu lassen. Für 25 Euro für 1,5 GB erwarten euch in Aerosofts Version folgende Features:
- “Franjo Tuđman Airport” (LDZA) with all the buildings and service facilities, translucent detailed new terminal buildings with interior designs. Complete military area with hangars and buildings. TV tower “Sljeme” and old ruins of “Medvedgrad” are included
- Orthophoto with 30 cm/px resolution and colour matching of all seasons to P3D and ORBX environment optionally. Densely placed autogen vegetation and buildings
- Automatic seasonal changes for vegetation, photo background and relevant 3D objects based on V4 scripting variables, also for snowfall outside winter season
- Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts including recent changes of taxiway layout (May 2019)
- Ground layout with rain effect during rainy conditions
- Detailed SDK-animated jetway models (CTRL-J), SODE jetways as an option
- Truly functional VDGS at all East apron gates (different for pilots and co-pilots view), no need for any other add-on to get working VGDS
- Animated windsocks reacting to wind strength and direction
- Animated flash lights on 05 approach, radar antenna, and stop bar lights
- Animated vehicle traffic on the apron and around the airport
- Static aircraft and vehicles
- Two detailed AFCAD files with airline parking codes different in AI behaviour (Pass-through or Push-back moving on West apron)
- Realistic navigational aids (ILS, VOR/DME, NDB, ATIS). AFD optimised, frequencies and approaches adapted based on recent charts
- Fully compatible with the default AI traffic and AI traffic add-ons
- Configuration tool to enable or disable features like vehicle traffic and dynamic lighting
- Compatible with FTX Europe (compatibility switchable via the config tool, changes include an adaptation to the custom FTX season times and a recoloured aerial image)
- Fully compatible with FTX Global openLC Europe and FTX Global Vector
- Handmade fully detailed vector files (rivers, lakes, roads, landclass etc.) which covers 4200 km² around airport
- Realistic reflections during rain and on glass
- Runway, approach and taxiway lights compiled into one object
- Optimised runway lighting, centre lights, taxi lights, apron lighting with 3D lights with activation/deactivation based on time of day and weather conditions
- Optimized dynamic lighting (can be turned off per area via the config menu)
- Straightforward installation: no changes to default configuration necessary. No SODE needed for full functionality (despite optional SODE jetways)
- Optional SODE jetways (P3D V4)
