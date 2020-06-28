JustSim bringt den Antalya Internal Airport auf die Version 2

JustSim hat den türkischen Flughafen für P3Dv4.5 aktualisiert und für v5 veröffentlicht. Es gibt einige Änderungen am Bodenlayout, SODE VDGS, ein GSX Profil und weitere Verbesserungen. Kunden der Vorversion (1.2) sind für ca. 7 EUR zum Update berechtigt. Für Neukunden kostet er etwas über 23 EUR.
What’s New in Version 2.0:
- Ground polygons textures have been changed
- Over 60 parking lots have been changed added
- Parking numbers have been changed.
- Marking of taxiway signs has been changed / added
- AFCAD file has been modified
- SODE VDGS has been added
- GSX profile has been changed
- The photo background has been changed.
- New autogen objects have been added.
- Dynamic lighting has been changed
- Minor fixes
Feature:
- Fully compatible with FTX Global Base by ORBX
- Fully compatible with FTX Global Vector by ORBX
- Fully compatible with FTX openLC Europe by ORBX
- Fully compatible with PILOT’S FSG – FS GLOBAL 2018 FTX and default mesh
- Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on terminal and other airport buildings
- Ground polygons made with the requirements of the SDK Prepad3D-PBR materials used.
- Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS)
- Animated SODE Jetways
- Custom GSX Ground Service settings for scenery (parking’s specifications, vehicles, pushback and boarding services) – see a manual for scenery after installation!
- Dynamic lighting of the apron
- 3D models now use PBR materials
- High resolution ground textures / Custom runway textures
- High resolution building textures
- Many animated custom ground vehicles.
- Surrounding area with custom autogen
- Fully AI traffic compatible with accurat AFCAD file
- Excellent night effects
- 3D birds
- 3D grass
- Optimized for excellent performance
- Fully 3d taxiways lighting
- Automatic season change for vegatation, high resolution phototerrain
- Realistic reflections on glass
- Inclusion of manual in PDF format