JustSim EDDH V2 jetzt auch in X-Plane

JustSim hat Hamburg jetzt auch für X-Plane auf Version zwei gebracht. Ab sofort ist die Szenerie im Simmarket zu haben. Besitzer, die die erste Version im Simmarket erworben haben, erhalten einen Rabatt und zahlen circa 8 Euro, Neukunden zahlen rund 21 Euro. Folgende Features verspricht JustSim für die Szenerie:

v2.0

-New ground markings

-New models of the ground equipments

-New ground polygons textures

-New Animated Jetways

-Animated Jetways for Airbus A380

-The passenger terminal building has been changed

-The new terminal building was added

-New phototerrain and autogen

-New some buildings around airport

-New 3d street lights

-New grass and trees

-More than 50 Parking lots were added/changed

-The marking of the Parking lots has been changed

-Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) have been added to the new terminal

-Lighting on the runway taxiways has been changed

-3D models now use PBR materials

-Additional optimization performed

-Small fix

Hamburg Airport (IATA: HAM, ICAO: EDDH), known in German as Flughafen Hamburg “Helmut Schmidt”, is the international airport of Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany.

It is located 8.5 km (5.3 mi) north of the city center in the Fuhlsbuttel quarter and serves as a base for Germanwings, Condor and easyJet.

Hamburg Airport is the fifth-busiest of Germany’s commercial airports, measured by the number of passengers and counted 16,223,968 passengers and 160,904 aircraft movements in 2016 and is named after Helmut Schmidt.

As of March 2016, it featured flights to 120 destinations of which three are long-haul routes to Dubai, Newark and Tehran.

The airport is not to be confused with the nearby private Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport, where the Airbus factory site is located.

