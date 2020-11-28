Just Flight bringt den Jumbolino groß raus

Air-conditioning and pressurisation system:

Automatic and manual pressurisation modes with control of outflow valves, barometric and cabin rate settings, indications and cabin altitude warnings

Cabin altitude and differential values based on real-world data

Automatic and manual flight deck and cabin temperature control – takes account of ambient temperature, air supply from the engines and/or APU, fresh or recirculated air and even whether the doors are open!

Auto-flight system:

Autopilot and flight director system with multiple modes:

– Pitch – Altitude arm and hold, vertical speed, IAS, Mach, glideslope and go-around

– Roll – VLOC, BLOC, LNAV (FMC) and HDG

– Turbulence mode

– Pitch and bank selection and hold

– Sync mode for quick changes to aircraft attitude

– Fully functional mode annunciations, engagement and disengagement criteria (including roll and pitch rate cut-out and stall cut-out) and integration with ADI and HSI

– Pitch – Altitude arm and hold, vertical speed, IAS, Mach, glideslope and go-around – Roll – VLOC, BLOC, LNAV (FMC) and HDG – Turbulence mode – Pitch and bank selection and hold – Sync mode for quick changes to aircraft attitude – Fully functional mode annunciations, engagement and disengagement criteria (including roll and pitch rate cut-out and stall cut-out) and integration with ADI and HSI Simulated CAT 2 approach monitoring system

Flight Management Computer:

Custom-coded UNS-1 FMC for accurate navigation

Navigraph database support for up-to-date AIRAC cycles

Lateral navigation integration with LNAV autopilot mode and HSI

Vertical navigation information for use with autopilot pitch modes

Ability to create full flight plans with import and export functions

SID and STAR support

Fuel management, performance, radio tuning and more

Communication system:

Dual VHF COMM, NAV and ADF radios

Cockpit voice recorder test and indication systems

Functioning audio selector and PA chime

Electrical system:

Independent engine, APU and external power (AC and DC) sources

Generator and TRU loading, and automatic load switching

Standby generator and inverter power sources for non-normal procedures

Independent AC channels, including normal, essential and emergency busbars, and bus-ties facilities

Fire protection system:

Engine, APU and fuselage fire detection and warning systems

Engine fire extinguishing system

Fully simulated test functionality

Flight controls:

Servo-tab simulation – elevator and aileron surfaces position is dependent on servo-tab control puts and air flow over the surface

Iconic tail-mounted airbrakes, roll and lift spoilers with independent hydraulic sources, realistic deployment times and custom AC and PTU pump sounds

Flight control disconnect and yoke control lock functionality

Accurately simulated flap system with hydraulic and electrical power sources, baulk override, fault testing and iconic howl when deployed in the air

Stall identification and warning systems, including stick shaker and pusher, and inhibit mode

Simulated configuration warning system

Fuel system:

Realistic fuel load and burn based on real-world data

Simulated electrical normal and hydraulic standby fuel pumps, centre and wing tanks with feed tanks for each engine, and LP and HP fuel cocks

Fully functional centre-to-wing fuel transfer, cross-feed and common-feed valves

Hydraulic system:

Independent yellow and green hydraulic systems with realistic pressure, quantity and supply to other systems

Simulated AC and DC-driven backup pumps and power transfer unit (PTU)

Functional standby generator for supplying AC and DC electrical power in non-normal situations

Ice and rain protection system:

Ice detection and accumulation simulation, anti-icing and de-icing functionality for exterior surfaces, warning systems for in-flight monitoring

Simulation of separate inner and outer wing anti-icing, and windscreen overheating

Indicating and recording systems:

A vast array of annunciators, including accurately simulated Master Warning System (MWS) with amber and red cautions, audible warnings and ground testing for all systems

Flight Data Entry Panel (FDEP) for entering flight details (date, flight leg and number)

Landing gear:

Normal and emergency gear extension, including gear down-lock override

Gear configuration indication and warning systems

Simulated brake accumulators supplied via the hydraulic power sources (yellow or green), anti-skid and brake temperature indicator with cooling down periods that are affected by ambient temperature, brake usage and brake fans

Captain and First Officer tillers for realistic nose-wheel steering

Navigation systems:

Transponder with TCAS (integrated with VSI TCAS display) and flight ID input functionality

Dual RMI/DBI and HSI navigation instruments, fed by two NAV and ADF radios

Instrument source selector for NAV 1, NAV 2 or dual navigation via the ADI, HSI and auto-flight system

Choice of traditional or TCAS VSI

Fully functioning test modes on navigation instruments (e.g. HSI, radio altimeter and ADI)

Weather radar with Active Sky compatibility and map function (weather mode requires Active Sky for P3D)

Custom-coded GPWS with modes 1-6, steep approach mode, flap warning override and test functionality

Oxygen system:

Flight crew and passenger oxygen systems with valve and mask deployment controls.

Pneumatic system:

Realistic bleed air demand from engines and APU, and pneumatic supply to air-conditioning and ice protection systems.

APU:

Realistic APU start and shutdown procedures, and bleed air and electrical power supply

RPM, TGT and fuel burn values based on real-world data

Doors and stairs:

Animations panel for controlling passenger and service doors, lower cargo doors and fuselage cargo door (QT/QC only)

Deployable airstairs, powered by AC hydraulic system

Powerplant:

N1, N2, TGT, oil pressures and temperatures will all differ subtly between engines

Accurately simulated Thrust Modulation System (TMS) with take-off (full or flexible), max continuous thrust, TGT and descent modes. Takes account of engine bleed air requirements e.g. for to air-conditioning and ice protection systems.

Realistic engine start procedures with external, APU or cross-start sources

Simulation of ground and flight idle baulks

Take-off and landing speed card which automatically displays reference speeds depending on current aircraft weight, and settable airspeed indicator and engine instrument bugs

Lighting:

Independent lighting controls for Captain and First Officer

Dimmable integral lighting for each panel

Dimmable dynamic flood and storm lighting for a highly immersive and customisable night environment (more than 10 individual light sources including entry, lap, sill and flight kit) – Prepar3D v5 only

White and red flashlight for night operations – Prepar3D v5 only

Accurately simulated exterior lighting including wing, logo and runway exit lights, and taxi/landing and navigation lights with different intensities

Sounds:

Studio quality Lycoming ALF-502 engine noise recorded from RAF C.Mk3 ZE708

Over 450 flight deck sound effects recorded from RAF CC.Mk2 ZE701

Detailed equipment audio such as the APU, brake fans, electrical circuits, hydraulic equipment and many more

Distinctive flap retraction/extension airflow ‘howling’ sound

Accurate 3D placement of sounds

FDE and effects:

Realistic and accurate performance in the air and on the ground, using unique flight models for all variants based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from real-world 146 pilots.

Custom effects for enhanced immersion, including engine exhaust, wing condensation, cruise contrail, and ground splash in wet/snowy conditions from all six landing gear wheels.

Complete exterior lights package as seen on the real 146 including landing, wing, runway, logo and taxi lights that illuminate objects and the ground, for ease of operation during the hours of darkness.

Other features: