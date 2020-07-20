simFlight.DE
Jetzt auch P3D5: FS2Crew-Update für NGXu

FS2Crew haben ihr Multicrew-Tool für die PMDG NGXu geupdatet. Mit der Version 1.4 ist das Tool jetzt auch mit der P3D5-Version der 737-Simulation nutzbar. Desweiteren hat FS2Crew sich um kleinere Bugfixes gekümmert:

  •  Dome Light fixed.
  •  Ground voice Australia fixed.
  • Auto connect GPU at gate: FO will not turn on ground power after the power has been connected.
  •  Save ASDEX position arrival and departure.
  •  Five second delay added between starter cutout call and time FO will attempt to blank the lower screen when using SOP 2.
  •  New Config Option on MISC (3).  Cabin Release Altitude: 10K, 18K, Cruise or Off.
  •  GSX Level 2: visible Pilot models disabled.  The pilots will already be on the plane.  They don’t walk with the pax.
  •  Selecting lower engine display SOP 2…. still hit and miss because the FO is blind.  But we modified it a bit.

Das Upate gibt es für Vorbesitzer kostenlos und wer noch mit dem Tool liebäugelt: Derzeit bietet FS2Crew eine Rabattaktion mit dem Rabatt-Code SUMMER2020.

