Jetzt auch P3D5: FS2Crew-Update für NGXu

FS2Crew haben ihr Multicrew-Tool für die PMDG NGXu geupdatet. Mit der Version 1.4 ist das Tool jetzt auch mit der P3D5-Version der 737-Simulation nutzbar. Desweiteren hat FS2Crew sich um kleinere Bugfixes gekümmert:
- Dome Light fixed.
- Ground voice Australia fixed.
- Auto connect GPU at gate: FO will not turn on ground power after the power has been connected.
- Save ASDEX position arrival and departure.
- Five second delay added between starter cutout call and time FO will attempt to blank the lower screen when using SOP 2.
- New Config Option on MISC (3). Cabin Release Altitude: 10K, 18K, Cruise or Off.
- GSX Level 2: visible Pilot models disabled. The pilots will already be on the plane. They don’t walk with the pax.
- Selecting lower engine display SOP 2…. still hit and miss because the FO is blind. But we modified it a bit.
Das Upate gibt es für Vorbesitzer kostenlos und wer noch mit dem Tool liebäugelt: Derzeit bietet FS2Crew eine Rabattaktion mit dem Rabatt-Code SUMMER2020.