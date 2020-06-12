Jetzt auch kinoreif: ChasePlane Version 1.2 erschienen

Vor längerer Zeit wurde es angekündigt, jetzt ist es da: Chaseplane Cinematics bringt jetzt eine neue Funktion in das FSX/P3D-Kameratool, das vor allem für Videomacher interessant sein sollte. Das beschreibt Parallel 42 jetzt auf seinem Development-Blog.
Here’s a detailed list of changes to Cinematics
- Cinematic Mode is now known as Cinematics.
- Cinematics now has a dedicated section. Options you would typically find in Preferences are now grouped under that section.
- You can now choose to include On-Board, and Outside camera presets in the Cinematic sequence from the new Cinematics section.
- An option was added to mute simulator sounds while in Cinematics, allowing you to enjoy visuals without the sound disturbance. *cough* audio engine flaws of Prepar3D
- We revamped the mathematics behind Cinematics to give you a refreshing look at your aircraft.
- Cinematics can now be enabled/disabled from the Cinematics, Camera, and Presets sections as well as via the Control Assignments.
Die neuen Features soll vor allem Kreativen in die Hände spielen, die im Sim gerne Video-Content erstellen und dafür realistische Kamerafahrten nachbilden wollen. Aber auch für virtuelle Piloten, die im Cruise ihren Sim aus einer neuen Perspektive genießen wollen, sollte die neue Funktion nützlich sein. Mehr Infos gibt’s bei Parallel 42. Was mit Cinematics möglich ist, zeigt auch ein kurzes Video von Parallel 42:
gibt es schon Info wann die Community Funktion wiederkommt?