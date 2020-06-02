iniBuilds A300/ A380 – Development Update #5

Bereits vor ein paar Tagen hat iniBuilds das Development Update 5 veröffentlicht in dem mehrheitlich über den aktuellen Stand der A300 Umsetzung informiert wird. Bestandteil des Updates war zum ersten mal auch ein Video, in dem das Cockpit sowie eine Übersicht über das FMS, der Start eines General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 Triebwerks sowie die Audioumsetzung der Air Conditioning Packs zu sehen und zu hören sind.

Der A300 befindet sich mitten in der Beta Test Phase, welche gut und schnell voranschreitet. Angaben wie lange die Beta Phase noch läuft machte iniBuilds nicht. Erfreulich ist jedoch, dass mit dem Update eine nahezu vollständige Feature List des A300 veröffentlicht wurde:

iniSimulations A300-600R(F) Feature List

High Fidelity Systems:

Detailed custom FMS designed to replicate an “On The Line” experience

Including but not limited to SID, STARS, SEC flight plan, custom VNAV and LNAV, altitude and speed constraints, holds and PBD waypoints support (place bearing distance)

Independent FMS (separate) with state of the art high definition pop-outs with high-resolution cockpit displays

Exceptional custom system rendition; including bespoke hydraulic, electrical, pressurisation, fuel operation including unique A300-600R trim tank functionality

Unique behavioural characteristics of the A300-600R simulated throughout each system for the most excellent immersive experience

Extensively tuned flight model to capture A300-600R characteristics including accurate performance; landing and takeoff behaviour with custom ground effect simulation

Custom taxiing behaviour following extensive consultation from empirical sources

Custom stalling behaviour including aerodynamic buffet

Accurate rendition of General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4000 variant engine behaviour

ACARS Wind Uplink



Accurate & Detailed Texturing/Modelling:

4K texturing in both the exterior and interior of the aircraft

PBR Effects

High-Resolution Cockpit displays

Accurate night lighting

Accurate rendition of General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4000 model

An excellent plethora of liveries by the iniBuilds Painting team available for free on day of release

Authentic Sounds

FMOD sounds with two unique sound sets for each engine type, accompanied with authentic sound recordings from the real aircraft

Audio dynamically balanced within a 3D environment, with location-dependent audio, as well as the inclusion of audio based on a variety of environmental conditions

All buttons, levers and switches have their own unique sound that varies each time during interaction.

Additional Features

Free iniSimulations A300-600R passenger expansion (coming soon)

iniGroundHandling Set for both A300 Freighter and Passenger Expansion

Feature-rich onboard Electronic Flight Bag (EFB)

Revolutionary performance calculator and data

Interactive loading area functionality

Built-in panel state capabilities

Comprehensive weather and terrain radars

Compatibility with BetterPushback plugin

Extensive user settings options

There is one more thing….

A380

iniBuilds arbeitet zu dem an einem A380. Man hat wichtige Systeme fertiggestellt und das Modell nochmal komplett überarbeitet, so iniBuilds. In den nächsten Monaten möchte iniBuilds konkretere Infos zu dem Projekt liefern.