In-depth simulation

MAJESTIC SOFTWARE hat die Training Edition seiner Dash 8 Q400 für P3Dv4/v5 veröffentlicht. Sie ist für erfahrene Flugsimulanten gedacht, die eine detaillierte Simulation des Q400-Flugzeugs benötigen. Neben den Features der MJC8Q400 PRO-Edition sind folgende Features hinzugekommen:
- FLIGHT CONTROLS DISCONNECT SIMULATION The flight controls can be disconnected and the respective independent flight controls system will account for the pilot flying position (based upon the pilot eye position in the Virtual Cockpit, or the type of the main panel in the 2D cockpit). The disconnect option is designed to operate correctly in both virtual or hardware based cockpits
- FMS RAIM SIMULATION FMS provides the RAIM prediction, and simulates the changing GPS accuracy accordingly
- CUSTOM FLIGHT DATA RECORDER The Flight Data Recorder (2D panel) which can be used to record and visually reproduce a flight, such allowing for the classroom demonstration or analysis of the particular situations in the aircraft operation.
- WING TYPE FLIGHT DIRECTOR An option for the wing type (flying wing) flight director
- SURFACE SLOPES SUPPORT The surface normals (surface angle) of the Prepar3D are integrated into the Q400 FDE, allowing for the correct visuals and physics when operating on addon runways with a slope
- TRUE GLASS PRECIPITATION LIBRARY INTEGRATION (optional) The TFDi Design TrueGlass (optional) provides the precipitation visuals on cockpit windows
- FLIGHT CONTROLS, LANDING GEAR AND POWERPLANT FAILURES The System Panel application includes the system pages which can be used to monitor and trigger the failures in the flight controls, landing gear and power plant systems. The application as well provides several extendable remote control scripts for the engine failure training
- EXTENDED JOYSTICK COCKPIT HARDWARE INTERFACE The Extended joystick cockpit hardware interface allows for linkng every cockpit control to a joystick compatible hardware
- VISUAL EXTENSION PACKAGE INTEGRATED The TRAINING edition includes all if the enhancement otherwise provided in the MJC84 Visual Extension package
Kunden der Pro Vorversionen können stark rabattiert zugreifen. Für Neukunden kostet die Training Edition knapp 119 EUR.