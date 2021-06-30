Hotfix 1 für PREPAR3D v5.2 ist raus

Lockheed Martin gibt Gas. Erst 21 Tage ist es her, dass die Version 5.2 von PREPAR3D verfügbar ist und schon ist ein Hotfix da. Damit beim Upgrade nichts schief geht, sollte das “Delete Generated Files” script im Hauptverzeichnis ausgeführt werden oder manuell die VolumetricClouds.cfg im richtigen Verzeichnis löschen.
Für viele hat PREPAR3D mit v5.2 einen großen Schritt nach vorne gemacht. Wie sind Eure Erfahrungen mit dem Hotfix?
Client Fixes and Improvements
- Added configuration option to use HTML5 Menu and Information Text, defaulted to off.
- Fixed issue preventing views from rendering on Intel graphics cards in some cases.
- Fixed performance issue with multiple views when using vsync.
- Updated default cloud visuals. Requires running the “Delete Generated Files” script in the Prepar3D installation directory or manual removal of the VolumetricClouds.cfg file located @ “%appdata%\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D v5” directory after updating.
- Improved performance of autogen building and scenery objects.
- Fixed crash on AMD cards with particle shadows enabled.
- Fixed issues with HTML5 Menus and Information Text causing black screens and stutters when opening.
- Fixed issue where changing Volumetric Cloud settings would not update graphics profile name in settings.
- Screen is now blacked out when crashing.
- Fixed issue with multi-UV PBR materials not working properly in some cases.
- Prevent Developer Menu from being dragged offscreen when docked.
- The alt key now opens and closes the VR menu similar to the standard menu bar.
- Fixed crash that could occur when moving views across displays on different graphics cards.
- Fixed issue where menu bar could remain hidden after loading scenarios in some cases.
- Fixed issue where Weather UI was not correctly showing negative values for visibility layers.
- Performance and stability improvements for Oculus VR headsets.
- Fixed issue where weather changes made through the UI would interpolate instead of instantly applying in some cases.
Scenery Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed missing PPL_Construction1_LM texture.
SDK Fixes and Improvements
- Added PDK function to IMultiplayerService to set transmit and receive frequencies for voice transmission.