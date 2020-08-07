Hong Kong International Airport für P3D im aktuellen Bauzustand

Wie angekündigt, hat auch WF Scenery Studio den Hong Kong International Airport (ICAO VHHH) veröffentlicht. Der Flughafen verfügt über eine Nord- und Südbahn mit je einer 3800 x 60 m. Eine Dritte Bahn ist seit 2016 in Bau und wird parallel in das Meer gebaut. Der aktuelle Bauzustand ist auch in der Szenerie abgebildet.

Der neue Airport ist für knapp 28 EUR im simMarket zu haben und zu P3Dv4.5 und v5 kompatibel.

Features: