Grazile Gazelle: JRXDesign veröffentlicht SA314B und SA342J

Die Designer von JRXDesign haben im X-Plane-Store ihre Umsetzung von zwei Varianten der Aérospatiale Gazelle veröffentlicht. Die SA314B und SA324J unterscheiden sich dabei in ihrer Ausstattung: Die B-Version militärisch im Einsatz, die J-Version zivil. Laut JRXDesign wurde das Heli-Addon sechs Monate lang von echten Piloten getestet um eine realistische Umsetzung in den X-Plane zu bringen. Für 30 Dollar gibt’s das Addon im X-Plane-Store.

Features:

Model and Textures:
  • Detailed animated 3D model both internal and external
  • High quality pilot, co-pilot and passengers
  • Animated rotor head and tail rotor
  • All textures are PBR
  • 4k external textures including all liveries
  • 4k instrument panels
  • All custom-made instruments with no legacy stock X-Plane instrumentation
  • All doors and windows fully functional with sound attenuation
  • Animated rotor tie downs and engine / pitot covers
  • Animated yaw string
  • Custom engine vibrations
  • Animated friction locks for the cyclic and collective
  • AH cage functions
  • Custom animated instrument gauges and needles
  • Dynamic aircraft ID plate based on livery
  • Dynamic seat colours and pilot helmet / flight suit based on livery
  • Custom external lighting (NAV / STROBE / LANDING / FLASH / DIM) with light spill
  • Rotor blur and ground shadow
  • All panel switches / buttons / controls are animated with sound
  • Custom and fully functional warning and annunciator lights with test where applicable
  • Much more …
Fuel, Equipment and PAX loading:
  • Fuel and passenger loading are done within the cockpit
  • Fuel weights are dynamically changed
  • Pilot, co-pilot and passengers modelled – with dynamic weight
  • Door removal – with dynamic weight
  • Munitions (for the SA341 (INERT)) – with dynamic weight
  • Sling loads are invoked in cockpit with no third-party plugin required – with dynamic weight / CG
  • Detailed flight reference cards (FRCs) are included in-cockpit with all procedures
Sound:
Full FMOD sound is included in both version’s with over 50 sampled sounds from a real Gazelle helicopter mixed live with FMOD studio.
  • 3D external sounds with doppler effect
  • Custom radio chatter both civil and military. Tuneable on the com radios
  • Headset attenuation (helmet simulation)
  • Custom blade slap
  • Custom warnings and alerts
  • All switches / buttons have sound assigned
Flight Model:
  • Realistic flight characteristics
  • Start-up to shutdown realistically modelled on the flight reference cards
  • The new X-Plane experimental flight model recommended
  • Fully working under the 11.50 beta programme and compatible with Vulkan
  • Longer shelf life for future X-Plane updates and will not “break” like many others
  • VR and manipulator ready
Customized Failures:
  • Hydraulics (WIP)
  • Over-Torque
  • Hard landings > 425 f/min
  • Crash detection
  • Engine fire
  • Flame-out / Compressor stall
  • With custom fire / sounds / smoke
Help and Support:
  • Dedicated support forum at the XP.ORG
  • Detailed user manual
  • Full lifetime support, product updates and development as required
This is the place to visit for any issues, bugs, requests and news about the product:

