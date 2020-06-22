Grazile Gazelle: JRXDesign veröffentlicht SA314B und SA342J

Die Designer von JRXDesign haben im X-Plane-Store ihre Umsetzung von zwei Varianten der Aérospatiale Gazelle veröffentlicht. Die SA314B und SA324J unterscheiden sich dabei in ihrer Ausstattung: Die B-Version militärisch im Einsatz, die J-Version zivil. Laut JRXDesign wurde das Heli-Addon sechs Monate lang von echten Piloten getestet um eine realistische Umsetzung in den X-Plane zu bringen. Für 30 Dollar gibt’s das Addon im X-Plane-Store.

Features:

Model and Textures:

Detailed animated 3D model both internal and external

High quality pilot, co-pilot and passengers

Animated rotor head and tail rotor

All textures are PBR

4k external textures including all liveries

4k instrument panels

All custom-made instruments with no legacy stock X-Plane instrumentation

All doors and windows fully functional with sound attenuation

Animated rotor tie downs and engine / pitot covers

Animated yaw string

Custom engine vibrations

Animated friction locks for the cyclic and collective

AH cage functions

Custom animated instrument gauges and needles

Dynamic aircraft ID plate based on livery

Dynamic seat colours and pilot helmet / flight suit based on livery

Custom external lighting (NAV / STROBE / LANDING / FLASH / DIM) with light spill

Rotor blur and ground shadow

All panel switches / buttons / controls are animated with sound

Custom and fully functional warning and annunciator lights with test where applicable

Much more …

Fuel, Equipment and PAX loading:

Fuel and passenger loading are done within the cockpit

Fuel weights are dynamically changed

Pilot, co-pilot and passengers modelled – with dynamic weight

Door removal – with dynamic weight

Munitions (for the SA341 (INERT)) – with dynamic weight

Sling loads are invoked in cockpit with no third-party plugin required – with dynamic weight / CG

Detailed flight reference cards (FRCs) are included in-cockpit with all procedures

Sound:

Full FMOD sound is included in both version’s with over 50 sampled sounds from a real Gazelle helicopter mixed live with FMOD studio.

3D external sounds with doppler effect

Custom radio chatter both civil and military. Tuneable on the com radios

Headset attenuation (helmet simulation)

Custom blade slap

Custom warnings and alerts

All switches / buttons have sound assigned

Flight Model:

Realistic flight characteristics

Start-up to shutdown realistically modelled on the flight reference cards

The new X-Plane experimental flight model recommended

Fully working under the 11.50 beta programme and compatible with Vulkan

Longer shelf life for future X-Plane updates and will not “break” like many others

VR and manipulator ready

Customized Failures:

Hydraulics (WIP)

Over-Torque

Hard landings > 425 f/min

Crash detection

Engine fire

Flame-out / Compressor stall

With custom fire / sounds / smoke

Help and Support:

Dedicated support forum at the XP.ORG

Detailed user manual

Full lifetime support, product updates and development as required

This is the place to visit for any issues, bugs, requests and news about the product: