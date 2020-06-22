Grazile Gazelle: JRXDesign veröffentlicht SA314B und SA342J

Die Designer von JRXDesign haben im X-Plane-Store ihre Umsetzung von zwei Varianten der Aérospatiale Gazelle veröffentlicht. Die SA314B und SA324J unterscheiden sich dabei in ihrer Ausstattung: Die B-Version militärisch im Einsatz, die J-Version zivil. Laut JRXDesign wurde das Heli-Addon sechs Monate lang von echten Piloten getestet um eine realistische Umsetzung in den X-Plane zu bringen. Für 30 Dollar gibt’s das Addon im X-Plane-Store.
Features:
Model and Textures:
- Detailed animated 3D model both internal and external
- High quality pilot, co-pilot and passengers
- Animated rotor head and tail rotor
- All textures are PBR
- 4k external textures including all liveries
- 4k instrument panels
- All custom-made instruments with no legacy stock X-Plane instrumentation
- All doors and windows fully functional with sound attenuation
- Animated rotor tie downs and engine / pitot covers
- Animated yaw string
- Custom engine vibrations
- Animated friction locks for the cyclic and collective
- AH cage functions
- Custom animated instrument gauges and needles
- Dynamic aircraft ID plate based on livery
- Dynamic seat colours and pilot helmet / flight suit based on livery
- Custom external lighting (NAV / STROBE / LANDING / FLASH / DIM) with light spill
- Rotor blur and ground shadow
- All panel switches / buttons / controls are animated with sound
- Custom and fully functional warning and annunciator lights with test where applicable
- Much more …Fuel, Equipment and PAX loading:
- Fuel and passenger loading are done within the cockpit
- Fuel weights are dynamically changed
- Pilot, co-pilot and passengers modelled – with dynamic weight
- Door removal – with dynamic weight
- Munitions (for the SA341 (INERT)) – with dynamic weight
- Sling loads are invoked in cockpit with no third-party plugin required – with dynamic weight / CG
- Detailed flight reference cards (FRCs) are included in-cockpit with all proceduresSound:Full FMOD sound is included in both version’s with over 50 sampled sounds from a real Gazelle helicopter mixed live with FMOD studio.
- 3D external sounds with doppler effect
- Custom radio chatter both civil and military. Tuneable on the com radios
- Headset attenuation (helmet simulation)
- Custom blade slap
- Custom warnings and alerts
- All switches / buttons have sound assignedFlight Model:
- Realistic flight characteristics
- Start-up to shutdown realistically modelled on the flight reference cards
- The new X-Plane experimental flight model recommended
- Fully working under the 11.50 beta programme and compatible with Vulkan
- Longer shelf life for future X-Plane updates and will not “break” like many others
- VR and manipulator readyCustomized Failures:
- Hydraulics (WIP)
- Over-Torque
- Hard landings > 425 f/min
- Crash detection
- Engine fire
- Flame-out / Compressor stall
- With custom fire / sounds / smokeHelp and Support:
- Dedicated support forum at the XP.ORG
- Detailed user manual
- Full lifetime support, product updates and development as requiredThis is the place to visit for any issues, bugs, requests and news about the product: