Going to California – Long Beach von Skyline Simulations

Der zweitgrößte Flughafen von Los Angeles, der Long Beach Airport (ICAO: KLGB) wurde jetzt von Skyline Simulations für den MSFS 2020 umgesetzt.
Er liegt 28 km südwestlich von L.A.s Stadtzentrum und verfügt über drei Start- und Landebahnen (Rwy 12/30 mit 3048m, 07L/25R mit 1887m, 07R/25L mit 1653m). Früher lag am Long Beach Airport eine der Hauptproduktionsstätten von McDonnell-Douglas, welche dann von Boeing übernommen wurde. Die Boeing 717 und die C-17 Globemaster waren die letzten Flugzeuge die hier gebaut wurden.
Heute beheimatet der Flughafen die Firma Virgin Orbit und für Jet Blue ist Long Beach ein wichtiges Drehkreuz. Auch Cessna und Gulfstream haben sich auf dem Gelände angesiedelt.
Skyline Simulatons hat die vielfältigen Gebäude und Hangars dieser Firmen, sowie das weitläufige Flughafenareal detailliert gestaltet und das Ganze mit hochauflösenden Texturen und PBR Materialien garniert.
Das Produkt kostet bei simMarket knappe 18 Euro und dann müssen nur noch 1,8 GB heruntergeladen werden.
Features:
- Designed with the latest airport updates
- UHD Custom Textures using the latest painting techniques
- Super Detailed 3D modeling
- PBR Materials on every building
- FSEco-subsystem
- Animated Radar
- Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals
- Custom 3D vegetations blends with orthophotos
- HD-resolution orthoimagery for the airport and surroundings
- Ultra-High-resolution custom orthoimagery for the airport
- Thousands of 3D custom static objects
- Accurate Island and Cities using original OSM data
- High resolution Buildings, industrial area and buildings of interest like Walter Pyramid
- Amazing and detailed island NightTextures
- Ground Traffic